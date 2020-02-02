Starling Home Hub is a turnkey solution to add Nest to HomeKit

When I moved to my house almost seven years ago, HomeKit hadn’t even been announced. At that time, a Nest thermostat was available. A friend of mine had one and he swarmed out their energy savings. I had a pre-installed one when our main HVAC unit was installed. I added another one to our top department at some point and was very happy with them. Over time, I added the remote temperature sensors to control the temperature upstairs too. I love the way they look. I like their apps and think it’s great that they don’t have a monthly fee. My only complaint is that they don’t have a HomeKit. If I were to buy new thermostats today, I would choose the ecobee line just because they support HomeKit. Fortunately, I don’t have to replace my thermostats to be compatible with HomeKit. Thanks to a relatively new product, The Starling Home Hub, my Nest thermostats are now compatible with HomeKit.

I knew there were ways to get Nest to work with HomeKit through Homebridge, but I never wanted to take the time to find out. The only computer I use as an Intel NUC for my Plex server and I didn’t follow all the instructions to get it ready for Homebridge. I was particularly annoyed (in terms of my setup skills) when it came to a thermostat connected to the most expensive device I have in my house. While rummaging through Reddit, I saw someone asking about Starling and everyone raved about it. After realizing that the Starling Home Hub is commercial packaging for the Homebridge Nest project, I ordered it straight away. It was exactly what I wanted. Here is an excerpt from the FAQ.

The Homebridge-Nest project enables everyone to set up a server at home to integrate Nest devices into HomeKit. If you have the server, the technical expertise and the time, you can connect Nest to HomeKit free of charge via homebridge-nest. Starling Home Hub was developed by the developer of homebridge-nest to create a simple, secure plug-and-play integration solution for everyone without the need for an additional server or complex technical setup.

As soon as you unzip it, connect it to the power supply and have an open router / switch port (no WLAN), call setup.starlinghome.io in any browser to get started. Starling Home Hub works with Nest accounts and Google accounts that manage Nest products. It even works with two-factor authentication for Google accounts too.

Starling Home Hub is compatible with all Nest Thermostat, Nest Temperatursensor, Nest Protect, Nest Cam Indoor / Outdoor / IQ, Nest Hello, Nest × Yale Lock and Nest Secure (Guard and Detect) models. The only problem I had was trying to set up the devices on my iPhone. However, when I open the Google app to approve the new device registration (required for 2FA on the Starling Hub), the connection is lost. The solution was to set it up on my laptop (or you could use another iPhone or iPad). The configuration took only a few seconds. I had a new firmware update and it was installed almost immediately.

After I signed everything, I was able to view my two Nest thermostats in Apple’s home app. Now you may be wondering what you can do with your Nest products when they are included in HomeKit. Here are a few examples: Check your temperature with Siri, create automations to switch off the light when an outside camera detects motion. Watch the Nest Cam video, lock / unlock your door and activate / deactivate your Nest Secure system.

I assume that this product will stay at my home for as long as I am here. If we ever sell our house I will probably switch to Ecobee, but Starling Home Hub is a great option for those who already own Nest products but want to take advantage of HomeKit. The product is well maintained in terms of software and I am happy to see it in a commercial version for those of us who don’t want to “tinker” with Node.js. One of the main advantages of HomeKit is security, and Starling Home Hub makes no compromises here either. They do not run a cloud service and no data is shared with them. It only accesses the Internet to connect to Nest services and receive firmware updates.

Since I’ve got it going, it has been doing exactly what I want it to do. Thermostats are not easy or cheap to replace, but I would like to have them at HomeKit. Running the Starling HomeBridge solved this problem. I’m really impressed with what the Homebridge Nest project did overall, but I’m also very grateful that it was packaged into a commercial product for people who want a plug-and-play process. The setup was simple and I didn’t have to think about it since the first installation. Since I only own the Nest thermostats, I couldn’t test them with the cameras, the alarm system, or the lock, but after everything I’ve read on Reddit, it works great with these devices too.

Overall, it’s a simple device. If you have Nest products you want to use with HomeKit, buy a Starling Home hub for just $ 89 with no ongoing subscription fees. The box contains the hub, an Ethernet cable, a power cable and a quick guide.

I monitored inventory throughout the year and was reordered at different times. So it is clearly a popular product. Again, you can try the Homebridge Nest project on Github with homebridge if you are the type who wants to tinker and has a computer that is always on. But the Starling Home Hub is perfect for anyone who wants to unpack something and work without fuss.

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

For more Apple news, visit 9to5Mac on YouTube:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4aGPNM7WSEI (/ embed)