“Staring into your soul:” Jerk “cat dubbed the world’s worst” adopted in loving family

SPRUCE PINE, N.C. – Despite the odds, the ‘World’s Worst Cat’ was adopted in a loving family.

Officials at the Mitchell County Animal Rescue in North Carolina posted an adoption ad on Facebook in January that introduced the world to Perdita, the “World’s Worst Cat”.

“We thought she was sick,” the advertisement said. “Turns out she’s just a jerk.”

Transparent tactics helped to get stubborn pets adopted in the past, Mitchell County Animal Rescue executive director Amber Lowery told CNN. They hoped it would work for Perdita.

“We thought that if we (her personality) emphasize in a humorous way, the person with a personality that suits her can adopt,” Lowery said.

The approach was successful. Shelter officials said in a Facebook update on January 28 that they received more than 175 applications and chose an adoptive couple from Tennessee.

The couple renamed the cat Noel, “in case the name Perdita is the cause of her anger. (We can’t blame them!) ‘Wrote the shelter in another Facebook post.

According to the original advertisement, the feisty feline keeps “staring into your soul until you feel that you may never be happy again.”

Perdita doesn’t like “the color pink, kittens (yuk they’re so chipper), dogs, kids, the Dixie Chicks, Disney movies, Christmas and last but not least … HUGS.”

Let’s hope her new house is free from those horrors.

