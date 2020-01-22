Stargirl Book Spoilers | POPSUGAR Entertainment

Image source: amazon.com

Still buzzing about the trailer for Disney’s upcoming movie adaptation Stargirl? You may have read Jerry Spinelli’s high school YA novel, but it is just as much a pager turner as you read it for the first time as an adult. America’s Got Talent season 11 winner Grace VanderWaal makes her acting debut in the upcoming film, as the titular character. But before you get too excited, let’s take a closer look at the novel, which celebrates non-conformity and inspires us all to embrace our differences. Although the movie will be available for streaming on March 31, be careful because this post contains spoilers regarding character relationships and important plots in the book.

Who is Leo Borlock?

The narrator of the novel, Leo Borlock (played by Graham Verchere in the film), is your average 11th grade at Mica High School. The book starts with a flashback when his mother placed a newspaper announcement on his 14th birthday describing his obsession with porcupine tires. It all started when his uncle Peter Leo gave a porcupine-printed tie as a gift on departure from Pennsylvania. Not the most common to collect, but hey, who are we to judge? A few days later Leo receives a mysterious package on his front steps. Inside a bow tie.

Who is Stargirl Caraway?

Stargirl marches to the rhythm of her own drum, thanks in part to lifelong homeschooling. On the first day of 10th grade at Mica High School, she wears an old-fashioned wedding dress. While the first week of school passes, Stargirl remains the highlight of every conversation on campus. Her wardrobe consists of kimonos, flapper dresses, buckskin and no makeup. She smiles and greets every face in the corridor, although she doesn’t know anyone, and plays her ukulele every day in the cafeteria. Amazingly, she doesn’t care that people whisper mean things about her.

Stargirl’s rise and fall of popularity

Imagine a teenager running barefoot across the soccer field with the fanfare pretending to be part of the ensemble. That’s Stargirl. After joining the soccer team in warm-up, punishing pigskin and being threatened by an angry referee to leave the field, she becomes a crowd favorite. This stunt brings her to a place in the cheerleading team. As the basketball season passes, Stargirl takes her cheerleading to a new level. She welcomes the other team and welcomes every basket made, regardless of the color of the sweater. The cheerleader is so furious that they leave Stargirl stranded after an away game.

Image source: Disney +

Stargirl takes the hot seat

Leo knows that Stargirl is in love with him because she has told his friend Kevin that she thinks Leo is cute. In an effort to protect her feelings after the recent cheerleading events, Leo does everything in his power to prevent him from scheduling her for an interview on his local cable show, The hot seat, which he hosts with Kevin. He fails. The hot seat consists of six jury members who can ask curious and embarrassing questions as long as they are not mean in spirit. In short, it is the perfect recipe for classical high school bullying.

Stargirl is bombarded with comments like, “What’s wrong with your name? Your parents must hate you,” “You must be from Mars,” “Traitor,” “You only do this to get attention,” “Stupid bastard , “and” Why can’t you just be normal? ” Robineau closes the interview and destroys the tape. A few days later, Stargirl is kicked from the cheerleading team.

A romance starts quickly

Soon after The hot seat, Leo finds an old Valentine’s Day card in his notebook with the text ‘I LOVE YOU’. The next few days, Stargirl says hello every time she walks past Leo’s lunch table. He eventually gathers the courage to talk to her. They spend the night talking in the dark, and the next morning Leo wakes up with an overwhelming sense of love for Stargirl.

Their data consists of playing games at the mall, leaving spare money for others to find and anonymously making homemade gifts and cards for strangers. She confesses that the porcupine tie he received years ago was from her.

Image source: Disney +

Leo can’t love Stargirl for who she really is

Leo is so blinded by his love for Stargirl that he does not realize that he too is now being isolated by the whole high school. He starts ignoring Stargirl, but eventually breaks out and shares that he no longer wants to be shunned by everyone. He tells her that to be successful, Stargirl must conform to society. Stargirl exchanges her quirky wardrobe for designer clothing and starts using Susan, her birth name. Their dates change from doing friendliness to going out for a piece of pizza and a movie.

Stargirl realizes how unhappy she is with Leo coaching her to be like everyone else. She tells him that she understands that he cannot love her for who she really is and that it is OK if he does not want her to be his date for the upcoming Ocotillo Ball.

Stargirl embraces her inner self

Leo decides not to go to the dance, but hides in the bushes to catch a glimpse of Stargirl when she arrives. She rolls up in a sidecar for a bicycle that is not only covered with flowers, but also has a 30-meter flower veil. Although Stargirl is solo during the dance, she has the time of her life on the dance floor. Soon she leads a dance line to the song “The Bunny Hop”. “The Bunny Hop” rules state that everyone must follow the leader’s dance moves. Stargirl wobbles like a penguin, walks on her tippy toes and walks around like a vampire. . . and everyone follows her example. Hillari Kimble, the school’s bully, waltzes at Stargirl during the dance line, exclaims that Stargirl is ruining everything and then beating her face. Stargirl reacts with a cock on Hillari’s cheek and leaves.

No one from school ever sees Stargirl again – not even Leo.

The epilogue of Stargirl

Leo shares that he did not go to a high school reunion, but still keeps in touch with a few classmates. He daydreams where Stargirl is, what her name is and if he will ever see her again. He still drops change on the sidewalk so that others can find it. Leo does not feel lonely, but looks more like someone. He received a mysterious package last month; there was a bow inside.