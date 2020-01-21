Starbucks unveils new sustainability goals, including plans for more plant-based options

You know the drill when you order from Starbucks: Tall, Grande, Venti … and a meat alternative based on plants.

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced a series of environmental goals with three long-term main goals for 2030: halving carbon dioxide emissions in the plant and supply chain, conserving or replenishing half of the water used for plant and coffee production, and reducing the amount of waste the company dumps in landfills and disposed of in production.

Starbucks also plans to add more plant-based food options to start the process of “switching to a greener menu,” a letter from the CEO. (This follows a rapid increase in vegetable meat alternatives in the fast food world.)

In addition to the 2018 announcement of a ban on plastic straws, one of the most recent sustainability goals is to shift the company to more reusable packaging.

The ubiquitous coffee chain isn’t the only coffee company trying to switch to more sustainable options: Oakland-based Blue Bottle Coffee recently launched a zero-waste pilot program that dispenses with disposable cups at two locations.

With the help of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and Quantis, a sustainability consultancy, Starbucks has quantified the carbon, waste and water footprint in its supply chain and in its global operations.

Starbucks announced plans to formalize these goals in 2021. In his letter, CEO Kevin Johnson said that this year the company will “… conduct extensive market research and studies to better understand consumer behavior and incentivize the use of reusable containers by consumers.”

In the past, Starbucks has failed some of its environmental goals and failed to achieve others. Reuters reports that Starbucks has failed to reuse 25 percent of its cups by 2015. Instead, the goal was revised to serve five percent of the drinks sold in personal customer cups. It also failed to achieve this goal. However, customers who bring their own cup will get a $ 0.10 discount on the company’s website.

Kate Melges, a USA Plastics Campaigner at Greenpeace, said in a statement sent to Mashable about Starbuck’s recent announcement.

“Although it is a welcome development for Starbucks to revise its sustainability strategy, the company still has a lot to figure out how to do this as quickly as possible,” said Melges. “Given the climate crisis, increasing deforestation, water scarcity and increasing plastic pollution, we don’t have to wait decades for action. Companies like Starbucks had to switch to really sustainable, circular practices yesterday. The new sustainability of Starbucks.” Without more detailed plans on how Starbucks will achieve this, it is difficult to say which solutions Starbucks is pursuing to guide us in the right direction. ”