Starbucks, home of the $ 4 latte, moves to poor areas paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“All of these programs are meant to be targeted and profitable,” said John Kelly, Starbucks executive vice president of public affairs and social impact.

Starbucks opened its first community store in Ferguson, Missouri in 2016, two years after the riots broke out about police shooting an unarmed black man. Since then, 13 more locations have been added, including stores in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans and Jonesboro, Georgia. Another opens this spring in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Starbucks estimates that the stores have created more than 300 jobs.

The project could help the company overcome persistent distrust in some communities after the outrage that broke out in 2018 when two black men waiting to meet someone in a Philadelphia Starbucks were arrested for not ordering anything. Starbucks required racial bias training in its 8,000 own stores in response to that incident.

Kelly said the stores reflect Starbucks’ core belief in responsible capitalism. The coffee shops are profitable, he said, and have the same menu as regular Starbucks stores.

Prices vary but not much. A grande coconut milk latte in Ferguson costs $ 4.95, according to the Starbucks app. Six miles away, a Starbucks in University City costs $ 5.25 for the same drink. In Jonesboro a grande coffee costs $ 2.25. It costs $ 2.45 at a Starbucks in downtown Atlanta.

“This is not a good cause. These are successful stores, “Kelly said and acknowledged the skepticism of the neighbors. “We defy many of the stereotypes and we are proud to do this.”

The Starbucks in Jonesboro is located on a busy road with shopping malls and numerous restaurant chains. Business went smoothly on Thursday afternoon, with a dozen customers inside and a steady stream of cars at the drive-thru.

A man who walked past the store and gave his name as Leroy Z said he is happy that Starbucks gives the locals a different choice for coffee than the fast food restaurants in town. But he was skeptical about how much Starbucks cares about the community and how much the store will support the local economy.

“They wouldn’t be here if they didn’t think they could make money,” he said. “They are here because this is a major obstacle for Atlanta.”

In the Englewood district on the south side of Chicago, Starbucks opened a neighborhood store in 2016; a Whole Foods was opened in the area the following year. But opposite the busy intersection is an old, abandoned building.

Englewood resident, Princess Thomas, 60, visits Kusanya Cafe, a non-profit coffee shop nearby. If it is closed, she goes to the Starbucks a mile away.

Thomas said she appreciates Starbucks who employ locals, but hopes that support for the community goes beyond “lip service.”

“Many people in this area have reduced their benefits. They cannot afford to feed their families. So if you say you are doing something for the community, what can you do for those people instead of just seeing them as customers? ‘She said.

Brett Theodos, a senior fellow at the Urban Institute studying economic development, said he visited Starbucks community stores in Chicago and Baltimore, and they seemed to offer a service – and more importantly, jobs – that those neighborhoods were no different to have.

“I cannot think either of a retailer, especially one that has a more discretionary, more expensive purchase, that is willing to enter neighborhoods and markets that have less purchasing power,” Theodos said. “Starbucks usually appears when a neighborhood has the purchasing power to support it.”

He also welcomed Starbucks’ plan to add community spaces in stores, as low-income neighborhoods often don’t have many places to collect.

But he thinks the impact will be limited. One Starbucks store won’t have a neighborhood gentrified, he said.

The program is unusual for a large chain. Starbucks has one advantage: unlike McDonald’s, which depend on franchisees, Starbucks owns its independent American stores and can open them wherever it wants.

Panera Bread has opened a few pay-you-can-have cafés since 2010, but they are all closed. They were not profitable.

Starbucks said that most of the 85 stores will be new, while some will be existing stores that have been renovated. The company will consider various factors, including youth unemployment rates and low family income, when deciding where to build them, and will give priority to economically distressed areas.

In New Orleans on Thursday about 20 people were eating, drinking and working on computers in the Starbucks community store, which is located near an empty clothing store. A sign behind the counter read: “This store represents this community” and “Local contractors / Local partners / Local love.”

Starbucks already offers tuition-free online college courses to employees and gives scholarships to those who come up with ideas to help their communities. In 1998, it collaborated with the former NBA star Magic Johnson to open stores in urban neighborhoods, but some struggled and closed. Starbucks said it learned from the experience.

Thomas Shinick, a business professor at Adelphi University in Garden City, New York, said he would rather have production companies or trade schools set up stores in needy areas so that young people can learn skills outside the service sector.

“We don’t need more coffee servers,” he said.

Associated Press writers Janet McConnaughey in New Orleans, Sudhin Thanawala in Jonesboro and Noreen Nasir in Chicago have contributed.

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press