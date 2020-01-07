Starbucks has just released 3 new non-dairy drink options - including oat milk

Loading...

Making more sustainable choices in 2020 can start with the simplest things, such as the type of milk that you put into your morning coffee. Fortunately, Starbucks makes that specific choice a lot easier by adding two new non-dairy drink options to its permanent menu today. The coffee chain has just announced that it is now offering a Honey Flat White Almond Milk and a Coconut Milk Latte nationwide.

In addition to these two drinks, Starbucks locations in the Midwest receive a particularly exciting new non-dairy drink, the Oatmilk Honey Latte. That’s right, oat milk is now available for the first time at certain locations in the coffee chain.

Look ahead to see how these three dairy-free menu additions are made when you order them and get our descriptions of what the Honey Flat White Almond Milk and Coconut Milk Latte actually taste like. Sustainable caffeine has just become a little more accessible thanks to the new non-dairy drinks from Starbucks. Now all you have to do is bring your own reusable cup.

Almond milk Honey Flat White

Starbucks customers enjoy almond milk in their drinks since it first came into the coffee chain in 2016, but now a new drink whose main ingredient is the dairy alternative is a member of the Starbucks permanent menu. The Honey Flat White is made by combining a ristretto shot of Starbucks Blonde Espresso with steamed almond milk and a hint of honey. We had the chance to taste the drink before it was released, and the result is a sweet twist on a classic flat white with floral notes.

Coconut milk Latte

Coconut milk, a favorite non-dairy addition to Starbucks since 2015, also gets its own permanent menu drink. The new Coconutmilk Latte is made with a shot of Starbucks Blonde Espresso and steamed coconut milk. The drink is finished with a whisk of Cascara sugar, which is meant to add notes of dark brown sugar and maple. Thanks to the coconut milk and Cascara, we think this menu addition tastes like a tropical variation on the latte.

Oatmilk Honey Latte

Perhaps the most exciting of today’s drink releases is one that unfortunately only falls in part of the country. Thanks to the new, customers in the Midwest can now enjoy oat milk at Starbucks Oatmilk Honey Latte. This drink is made with a shot of Starbucks Blonde Espresso, a hint of honey, steamed oat milk and a Toasted Honey topping.

Oat milk, which has become one of America’s favorite dairy alternatives, will finally be available today at around 1,300 Starbucks locations in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. I hope it will go to Starbucks nationwide locations soon!

