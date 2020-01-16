DETROIT – Starbucks expands a program that seeks to help low-income communities by opening coffee shops and hiring local employees.

The Seattle-based company plans to open or remodel 85 stores in US and rural communities by 2025. That will bring the total number of community stores that Starbucks has opened since the program announced in 2015. Every store will hire local staff. – including construction teams and artists – and gets special event spaces for the community.

Starbucks will also work with local United Way chapters to develop programming for each store, such as training for youth jobs or mentor groups.

Starbucks opened its first community store in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2016, two years after the devastating riots that followed police shooting an unarmed black man. Since then, it has opened 13 other locations, including stores in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, New Orleans and Jonesboro, Georgia. Another store will open this spring in Prince George’s County, Maryland. Starbucks estimates that the stores have created more than 300 jobs.

All stores are located in the US, although Starbucks says some franchisees in other countries, including Thailand and China, have also opened community stores.

Starbucks says that most of the 85 stores will be new, but some will be renovations of existing stores. The company will consider various factors – including youth unemployment rates and a low average family income – when deciding where to build them.

John Kelly, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Social Impact of Starbucks, says the stores reflect Starbucks’ core belief in responsible capitalism. The stores are profitable, he said, and have the same menu and the same prices as regular Starbucks stores.

“This is not a good cause. These are successful stores, “Kelly said. “We defy many of the stereotypes and we are proud to do this.”

Panera Bread had tried similarly to appeal to low-income communities by opening restaurants that you can do in 2010, but they are all closed.

Starbucks has also learned lessons from previous efforts. In 1998, the company worked with Earvin “Magic” Johnson to develop stores in urban neighborhoods, but some were closed because they were not economically viable. Kelly said Starbucks wants his new stores to be more connected to their community.

“All these programs have the goal of being focused and profitable. It makes no sense to close a store, “Kelly said.

Starbucks has learned that it must work with local leaders and groups such as United Way so that it can understand what every community needs. The company also recognizes that there will be skeptics when the brand comes to town, so it tries to reach out and show what a store can do for the local economy.

“We love that conversation because it makes us a better company and it makes the programming we do more successful,” he said.

Dee-Ann Durbin, The Associated Press