Starbucks closes more than 2,000 stores in China after the Corona Virus outbreak: NPR

In a May photo, customers enjoy their drinks at a Starbucks in Beijing. The U.S.-based coffee chain decided to close more than half of its mainland stores due to the Corona virus outbreak.

Ng Han Guan / AP





Updated at 8:20 p.m. ET

Starbucks has temporarily closed more than half of its stores in mainland China when a coronavirus outbreak has occurred across the country, affecting thousands of people.

Starbucks executives called Tuesday’s virus outbreak a “very complex situation,” adding that the company had closed its sites in China instructing local government officials, as well as “proactively,” to limit the spread of the virus among workers and customers.

“We are immediately concentrating on two main priorities in China,” CEO Kevin Johnson told the analysts in a earnings meeting. “First, to ensure the health and well-being of our partners and customers in our stores. Second, to play a constructive role in supporting local health authorities and government leaders in their work to contain the corona virus.”

China is an important, rapidly growing market for Starbucks and many other companies Effects of the outbreak and the measures taken by the Chinese authorities in response, including the closure of several cities with tens of millions of inhabitants.

Other chains like McDonald’s and KFC have also closed stores. McDonald’s is expected to release an update on Wednesday when it reports its quarterly results. Apple CEO Tim Cook said Tuesday that his company has closed one of its retail stores.

“Many of the stores that stay open have also shortened uptime,” said Cook. “We take additional precautionary measures and often clean our stores thoroughly. We also perform temperature checks for employees.”

Johnson, Starbucks CEO, said he expected to increase the company’s financial guidance for Tuesday, but would not now “due to the dynamic situation developing with the corona virus”. China is the second largest market for Starbucks, with almost 4,300 stores in late 2019.

In a corporate earnings release on Tuesday, Starbucks said: “Currently we have closed more than half of our stores in China and are continuing to monitor and change the uptime of all of our stores in the market in response to the corona virus outbreak.”

According to the Chinese authorities, an increase in the spread of the coronavirus in the past few weeks on Wednesday has affected almost 6,000 people with more than 130 deaths. Other cases have been reported outside of China, including Australia, France, Canada and the United States.

In the United States, five confirmed cases affect people who recently traveled to Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. At a press conference on Tuesday, senior US health officials affirmed that the disease, although serious, is currently not a threat to ordinary Americans.

NPR’s Shannon Bond and Richard Harris contributed to this report.