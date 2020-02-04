Starboard Value is pushing eBay to sell its advertising activities

eBay continues to face a printing campaign from investors to spin off or sell their search activities. Starboard Value, a prominent shareholder in the e-commerce business, barked at eBay in a public letter signed by leading member Peter Feld for the handling of an investor-led strategic review.

In short, Starboard believes that eBay has demonstrated a lack of urgency based on the results of its operational and strategic assessments, and that it has avoided lengthy discussions and even avoided separating its search activities. In addition, Starboard believes that eBay should shift its focus on selling new, seasonal merchandise to its market in favor of offering hard-to-find resale items that the company was known for in its early days.

From Starboard’s letter to eBay:

It has been almost 12 months since these commitments, and insufficient progress has been made. No clarity has been provided regarding a separation of Classifieds, the objectives of the Operational Review expect only a limited margin expansion while the revenue growth continues to slow and the Company has not added a new director or announced the departure of a current independent director.

To achieve optimum results, we believe that Classifieds should be segregated and that a more comprehensive and aggressive business plan should be drawn up to stimulate profitable growth in Marketplace’s core activities.

Last March, eBay began to be under pressure from investors to restructure and sell some of its activities. In response, the Board of Directors approved a strategic evaluation of eBay’s assets, including StubHub and eBay Classifieds Group. At that time, eBay began collaborating with prominent shareholders Elliott Management and Starboard Value in evaluating strategic options. eBay previously added two independent directors to the board as part of the assessment agreement with activist investors.

After completing its operational review in October, eBay announced a three-year plan to improve margins and reinvest in customer initiatives. The company said its operational efficiency plan, combined with reinvestments and margin expansion of 2019, should provide an additional operating margin by 2022 and create capacity to reinvest in customer initiatives. eBay then announced that the StubHub was selling viagogo for the Swiss ticket sales market for $ 4.05 billion.

Starboard, clearly still not impressed by eBay’s strategic plan and roadmap, is now increasing pressure on eBay to take action on initiatives that would improve shareholder value. In addition to selling or separating its advertising activities, Starboard said that eBay “needs a stricter focus on profitability” and suggests that the company “return to its roots in focusing on its historic core buyer universe of” self-expressionists and treasure hunters “who are looking to unique, hard-to-find or value-oriented items “.

From starboard:

We believe these are areas where eBay can find success as an online marketplace. This focus should also enable eBay to expand its range of product areas that have had higher recording speeds in the past and continue to focus on the lower quality GMV that eBay focused on when it expanded its range of new, in-season merchandise began to emphasize in the previous few years.

eBay responded to Starboard’s letter on Tuesday by essentially repeating its plan to deliver shareholder value and strengthen its business. This includes scaling up growth initiatives such as managed payments, improving margins, performing portfolio transformation and adding independent directors to the board.

“While eBay’s management and leadership team are convinced that the aforementioned actions will help us achieve our aforementioned priorities for 2020 and position eBay for sustainable, profitable long-term growth, we remain open to all value-enhancing opportunities, “eBay said in his starboard letter.

The latest investor drama evokes memories of the tumultuous split of eBay from its former payment daughter PayPal. eBay announced plans to split PayPal into a separate listed company at the end of 2014 after months of speculation – many of them came as a result of some very public criticism from shareholder and prominent financier Carl Icahn.

Starboard pointed out in its letter that the share price of eBay has fallen dramatically since the split of PayPal in 2015.