"Star Wars" writer on "Last Jedi" and "Rise Of Skywalker" rivalry

One of the main criticisms of The Rise of Skywalker is the revision of The Last Jedi, which most critics consider the best continuation of the Disney trilogy and the worst by many Star Wars fans. (Does anyone have it in second place among the three? It seems like it must be first or last.) After Kylo has put his helmet back together, Lukes insists that a lightsaber "deserves more respect" than being thrown away casually ( a long way) For this reason) and the treatment of Rose by the film, an argument must be made that the co-authors of Rise JJ Abrams and Chris Terrio deliberately set out to undo much of Rian Johnson's Last Jedi vision. But Terrio disagrees.

"Those who see it as a meta-argument between J.J. and Rian missed the point, I think. Luke changed at the end of The Last Jedi, ”he told the Hollywood reporter. "I think it would be a bad misunderstanding to think that it somehow me and J.J. have an argument with Rian. It was more like talking to Rian using what Luke did at the beginning of The Last Jedi to say that the story won't repeat and all of these characters have grown. “Tell that to the nuns.

In a separate interview, Terrio also discussed Kelly Marie Trans's lack of screen time in Rise of Skywalker, explaining that this had to do with Carrie Fisher's death. "One of the reasons Rose has fewer scenes than we'd like is because of the difficulty in using Carrie Fisher's footage the way we wanted," he said. "Some of the scenes we wrote with Rose and Leia did not meet the standard of photo realism we hoped for. Unfortunately, these scenes fell out of the film."

The only real rivalry between The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker that interests me is: Who would win in a fight, a Porg, or Babu Frik? My money goes to hey hey!

(Via Hollywood Reporter)

