Another Star Wars Disney + series is coming, in which Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk will repeat their roles from the prequel film Rogue One for a new science fiction spy thriller from 2016.

“It was a really tough three years to be honest. I was waiting for the call,” Luna said of the new series at the Disney D23 conference.

“I go home and face the idea that my character is gone. Unfortunately, my children will not look me in the eye. But we’re here and we’ll look younger, which is amazing. “

But what can we expect from the Cassian Andor series? What other characters will return and what is it about? Read everything we know so far below.

When will the Cassian Andor / K-2SO series come to Disney +?



Currently unknown, although filming in London is slated to begin in 2020. Given this timing, it’s likely that the series will make its debut in 2021.

Who is the main character in the Disney + Rogue One series?

Diego Luna returns as “charismatic rebel leader” Cassian Andor, who played a central role in the plan to steal the Death Star schematics in Rogue One before his death at the end of the film.

Alan Tudyk, who played his newly programmed Imperial Dude buddy K-2SO, will also return. Like Andor, K-2SO was ultimately killed by Rogue One and cemented the status of this series as a prequel.

It is currently unknown who will still be featured in the series, although it is entirely possible that Rogue One Rebel Alliance actors Genevieve O’Reilly (who played leader Mon Mothma), Alistair Petrie and Ben Daniels, depending on the format of the Dramas are tempted back.

Stephen Schiff is on board as a showrunner, while Tony Gilroy – who directed and rewrote much of Rogue One before its release in 2016 – will direct several episodes and pilot the pilot.

What is Rogue One about?

Rogue One character K-2SO (played by Alan Tudyk) as he appears in Star Wars: The Mysteries of the Empire (ILMX Labs, The Void, HF)

LucasFilm is currently not sure what to expect from the new prequel. He only describes it as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One”.

With that in mind, we can probably expect different high stakes missions for Cassian and K-2SO as they fight the good fight against the Empire and maybe even investigate how the couple met (and Tudyk’s droid was reprogrammed).

For his part, Luna promised “10 hours or more to explore these characters and relationships” and joked that his background in Telenovelas would lead to some moments of high emotion between the two characters.

“Yes, we’re going to have a telenovela moment,” he told the crowd (and Tudyk) at D23. “You can cry when I tell you” Te extraño K-2 “.”

What is the title of the Rogue One Prequel series on Disney +?

Although no title was announced, Luna indicated that a title had been selected.

“Do we have a title? Can we say the title? “He asked on stage at D23 before being closed by LucasFilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who told him” not yet “.

In other words, we probably don’t have to wait too long to figure out the title, and until then we’ll only use Alan Tudyk’s suggestion – K2Fast, K2Furious: A Story by Cassian Andor.

Catchy, right?

What Happened in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story?

In this prequel movie from 2016, set just before the events of the original 1977 Star Wars movie, Andor and K-2SO team up with villain Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) on a covert mission and learn that their father Galen (Mads Mikkelsen) had designed a bug in the Death Star space station that the rebels could use to blow them up (as Luke Skywalker had done in the original Star Wars film).

The team that picks up other team members from occupied planet Jedha (most of which were later destroyed by the emerging Death Star) is ultimately at an Imperial weapon development station on planet Scarif, where Jyn, Cassian, and K-2SO manage to steal The Death Star plans and transfers them to the rebel fleet while their friends attack to distract them.

Unfortunately, almost all of the K-2SO and the other rebels die in battle, while Jyn and Cassian end up dead when the Death Star destroys the Scarif base. In the final moments of the film, the plans are transferred to Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) ‘s ship, which ties the film into the opening moments of A New Hope.