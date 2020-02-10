Star Wars: When does the Cassian Andor series come to Disney +?

Another Star Wars Disney + series is coming, with Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk about to re-record their roles from the 2016 prequel film Rogue One for a new science fiction thriller.

“It has really been a difficult three years, to be honest. I have been waiting for the call,” Luna said of the new series at the D23 Disney conference.

“Back home, confronted with the idea that my character is gone. Unfortunately my children will not look me in the eye. But we’re here and we’re going to look younger, which is great. “

But what can we expect from the Cassian Andor series? Which other characters will return, and what is it about? View everything we know so far below.

When does the Cassian Andor / K-2SO series come to Disney +?



Currently unknown, although it will start filming in London in 2020. Given this timing, it seems that the series will debut somewhere in 2021.

Who plays the lead role in the Disney + Rogue One series?

Rebels, spies, allies, best friends. # D23Expo #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/pEAbyvqnq3

– Star Wars (@starwars) August 25, 2019

Diego Luna returns as “charismatic rebel leader” Cassian Andor, who played a central role in the plan to steal the Death Star schemes in Rogue One before his death at the end of the film.

Alan Tudyk, who played his reprogrammed Imperial droid sidekick K-2SO, will also return. Just like Andor, K-2SO was killed at the end of Rogue One, confirming the status of this series as a prequel.

It is currently unknown who else will shine in the series, although it is certainly possible that Rogue One Rebel Alliance actors Genevieve O’Reilly (who played leader Mon Mothma), Alistair Petrie and Ben Daniels can be seduced again, depending on the layout of the drama.

Stephen Schiff is on board as a showrunner, while Tony Gilroy – who re-directed recordings and rewrote large parts of Rogue One prior to the release in 2016 – is set to direct multiple episodes and pen the pilot.

What is the Rogue One about?

Rogue One character K-2SO (played by Alan Tudyk) as he appears in Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire (ILMX Labs, The Void, HF)

LucasFilm is currently silent about what to expect from the new prequel, and only describes it as “a new spy series inspired by Rogue One.”

With that in mind, we can probably expect several high-stakes missions for Cassian and K-2SO as they fight the good fight against the empire, possibly even investigating how the pair met (and Tudyk’s droid was reprogrammed) in the first place .

Luna, for his part, promised “10 hours or more to explore these characters and these relationships,” and joked that his background in telenovelas would lead to moments of high emotion between the two characters.

“Yes, we have a telenovela moment,” he told the crowd (and Tudyk) on D23. “You can cry if I tell you,” Te extraño K-2. “

What is the title of the Rogue One prequel series on Disney +?

Although no title has been announced, Luna has hinted that a title has been selected.

“Do we have a title? Can we say the title? “He asked on stage on D23, before he was closed by Lucas Film President Kathleen Kennedy, who told him” not yet. “

In other words, we probably don’t have too long to wait until we discover the title, and until then we just use Alan Tudyk’s suggestion – K2Fast, K2Furious: A Cassian Andor story.

Catchy, right?

What happened in Rogue One: A Star Wars story?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sXxbnEqhEhI (/ embed)

In this prequel film from 2016, shortly before the events of the original Star Wars film A New Hope from 1977, Andor and K-2SO collaborate with misconduct Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) for a secret mission that teaches her father Galen (Mads Mikkelsen) had designed an error in the Death Star space station that the rebels could use to blow it up (which Luke Skywalker did in the original Star Wars movie).

Picking up other team members from occupied planet Jedha (most of which was later destroyed by the budding Death Star), the team is finally at an imperial weapon development station on planet Scarif, where Jyn, Cassian and K-2SO manage to steal the Death Star plans and forwards them to the rebel fleet while their friends attack for distraction.

Unfortunately, K-2SO and the other rebels almost all die in battle, while Jyn and Cassian perish when the Death Star destroys the Scarif base. In the final moments of the film, the plans are transferred to Princess Leia’s ship (Carrie Fisher), linking the film to the opening moments of A New Hope.