Star Wars Underworld test footage released online

Test material from the discarded Star Wars Underworld television series was recently released online with the kind permission of YouTuber Holonet.

Look here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_tpTOwXVu8g [/ embed]

Holonet reveals that the footage was produced by Stargate Studios, the VFX team behind Doctor Who, The Walking Dead and The Orville, in collaboration with Lucasfilm.

Io9 reveals: “A source close to the project told io9 that the footage is real, but not necessarily what the last series looked like – it was a proof of concept.”

Holonet details that the Star Wars underworld show is expected to show shortly after the events of Revenge of the Sith and Emperor Palpatine 66. Originally it was supposed to be located in the lower levels of Coruscant in order to expand the galaxy to other parts of the underworld.

Boba Fett, Saw Gerrera, Han Solo, Lando Calrissian, Chewbacca, Kaiser Palpatine and Darth Vader were expected to appear on the show. This comes from a Google document that tracks the life cycle of the show.

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Bounding Into Comics comic culture. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

The show was designed to examine a number of the key criminal families and organizations that Coruscant had made their home during the rise of the First Galactic Empire. One of these criminal organizations would be the Crymorah Syndicate and a story in which Darth Vader is involved. Another of these criminal organizations would have been the Pyke Syndicate.

In addition to focusing on these criminal organizations, the Church of the Force would also develop. The Google document describes them as “non-violent people who want to follow religion in dark times”.

It would also be Saw Gerrera’s extreme rebel group that we finally saw in Rogue One, as well as other rebel cells that would eventually form the rebel alliance. This idea was realized in Star Wars Rebels.

It would also focus on how the emperor pulls the clone troops out of circulation. Obviously they would have started to age quickly after completing The Clone Wars.

Cory Barlog, Creative Director of God of War, announced in 2016 that the new God of War was indeed inspired by his time at Lucasfilm and his work on Underworld. He explained that the show had also turned the emperor into a likeable figure.

He explained: “Probably the really small beginnings of this idea, the germination of this – when I worked at Lucas, I was allowed to go to the ranch and read the scripts for the [canceled Live Action Star Wars] TV show. “

Barlog continued:

“It was the most stunning thing I’ve ever seen. I looked after the Emperor. They made the Emperor a compassionate figure who wronged this heartless woman. She is this hardcore gangster and totally destroyed him as a person. I almost cried when I read this. This is the emperor, the lightning bolt from the emperor’s fingers. It is something magical. The authors who worked on it, guys from The Shield and 24, were excellent authors. “

Star Wars Underworld was retired by George Lucas in 2010 due to budget problems. In an interview with G4’s Attack of the Show during the release of Star Tours: The Adventures Continue in Disneyland, Lucas said:

“It’s on the shelf. We have 50 hours. We’re trying to find a different way of film production. We are looking for another technology that will allow us to turn the show economically. It currently looks like the Star Wars features are available. But we have to figure out how to do it with about a tenth of the cost of the features because it’s television. We are working towards this and continue to work towards it. We’ll get there sometime. It’s just a very difficult process. If we find out this problem, it will of course have a dramatic impact on the feature films, as the feature films cost between $ 250 million and $ 350 million. If we find out, they can make a feature film for $ 50 million. “

What do you think of this test material? Would you like to see a Star Wars Underworld show?