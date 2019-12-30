Loading...

Robert Evans once wrote: “Fighting is healthy. If everyone is too in awe of each other or the material, the results are overwhelming. It is disrespect that makes things sizzle. It is the awe that gives you the chance to touch magic. "

In short, this podder thought that was wrong with Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker. A film must have a point of view, and that point of view seemed to be, “We really like Star Wars films! Hooray, Leia! Hooray, Lando! "

Apart from that, the quality of Star Wars films usually varies from B + to B-. Even if I say that it was "bad", it was more or less okay and only marginally worse than in the last two Star Wars films. I think it was the worst of all new ones. Matt liked it more than I did, but we agree that it was better than the prequels, which is indeed a deep bar. It should also be noted that Matt is a Star Wars employee (or at least an independent Star Wars contractor). Although we all know that professional loyalty has not led him to hold back his opinion in the past …

However, we are discussing all of this, including whether the original trilogy is a story about how the boomers "beat" the empire and whether the principals in the latest trilogy (Millennials?) Should follow the advice of the boomers on how you defeated the Empire reformed again (with everything that goes with Matt Louv's comedy that inspired this whole discussion). There are also smaller things, such as how the hell people ride on ships in space, whether Lando was horny in the end and why all black characters seem to know each other. Oh, and Matt debuts a couple of new characters, including Bubba Fett, an intergalactic bounty hunter, and a former trucker. Please enjoy.

