Billie Lourd played Leia Organa in “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”, fulfilling the legendary role of her mother.

What happened: ILM visual effects supervisor Patrick Tubach said that Heavy played Leia in a flashback scene, which showed that Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa were undergoing lightsaber training, according to Yahoo Entertainment.

"Billie was playing with his mother. It was a poignant thing, and something that no one took lightly – that she was ready to replace her mother. " Tubach: "It was moving for everyone to see her in this position. It did us good too. If you want someone to play the role of (Fisher), it's great that it is (Billie) because there are a lot of similarities between them that we could draw. The real challenge was simply to make the Leia images that we had to work with correspond to this scene. "

Mark Hamill played Luke Skywalker in the scene through the aging CGI.

Go back: Co-author Chris Terrio told the Hollywood Reporter that the film production also used scenes from Leia Organa from “Return of the Jedi”.

Terrio: “We also had access to the newspapers of the original trilogy, and in the flashback of Luke and Leia, this image of Carrie comes from” Return of the Jedi. “So we had access to everything in the archive, which turned out to be super useful. So yes, the original trilogy was on our table for flashback and audio. That said, Leia was a person very different in the new trilogy, and I’m not sure we would have used the sound of the original trilogy. Her voice had changed, and obviously she was older, wiser and had a different quality of performance. I’m not sure we ended up using the sound of the original trilogy, and we tried to stay true to Carrie’s acting intentions as much as possible. “