‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’: Mandy Moore in a potential spin-off?

Mandy Moore may be on “This Is Us”, but it seems that people want her to start saying, “This is the way.”

What is going on: Mandy Moore tweeted a fan artwork that showed her replacing the Mandalorian in a poster for the television show “The Mandalorian”.

  • However, fan art changed the title of the show to “The Mandymoorian”. Tee-hee.
  • The image includes the phrase “This is the way” – a common expression used in “The Mandalorian” by Mandalorians – in the same font as Moore’s program “This Is Us”, broadcast on NBC.
  • Moore: “Here for that. What do you say, @themandalorian? Is it time for a spin-off? #ThisIsTheWayToTheMandalorian #ThisIsUs #TheMandalorian ”
  • Check out the photo below.

A bigger picture: Moore’s tweet comes as his own show, “This Is Us”, is preparing for a return to television screens. Entertainment Weekly shared an exclusive clip of Moore’s character, Rebecca, seeking medical help at the premiere of “This Is Us”, which takes place on January 14.

