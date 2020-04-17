‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’ season 7, episode 8: Siege of Mandalore begins

The remaining period for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” has been a bit of a drag. There have been some significant factors, absolutely sure, with battles, lightsaber sightings and Jedi winks. But for the most part, the beginning of the time has been, in a phrase, forgettable.

But like the title of the eighth episode indicates — it is referred to as “Old Friends Not Forgotten” — “Clone Wars” has returned, like an outdated buddy, to its intriguing and action-packed techniques.

We’re at an essential element in the “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” lore now, and that’s designed apparent correct from the commencing. The episode experienced a much various introduction than past episodes. A “Lucasfilm Ltd production” title card popped up, adopted by “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” composed in a purple font. This is much different than the common structure, which functions the title published in yellow and generally contains a single estimate to kick off the episode (and it typically ties back again to a theme).

This episode — considered “part one” — appears to be to be the initially of the finale storyline, which will seemingly contain the up coming 4 episodes. If they’re all connected, and told like a film, it would be the perfect summary to “Clone Wars” because it kicked off with an animated film (titled “The Clone Wars” back in 2008).

And this episode absolutely feels like the initial act of a motion picture. We commence with Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi functioning their way by means of a Clone Wars struggle. It’s an epic sequence that employs John Williams’ exceptional score. The large-good quality visuals are attractive, a crystal clear reminder of what battles in “Star Wars” films and Tv displays can be.

Quickly, they get a transmission from Ahsoka Tano, who admits the world of Mandalore desires the support of the Republic Army and the Jedi to put an conclusion to Darth Maul, who has taken command of the town. From there, Ahsoka gains her individual army and heads off towards the main Siege of Mandalore, an epic “Star Wars” battle that’s been talked about in the earlier but hardly ever witnessed. Now, we see the opening times of it. Clone soldiers battling Mandalorians. Ahsoka pulling off her Jedi moves. Like a lot of other “Clone Wars” battles, it’s visually placing and a in close proximity to-fantastic illustration of war in “Star Wars.”

Anakin and Obi-Wan ought to make your mind up irrespective of whether to enable Ahsoka pursue Maul or rescue Palpatine in “Old Friends Not Forgotten,” an all-new episode of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”Disney In addition Media Relations

We’re remaining with a cliffhanger for this episode. But it is obvious that the endgame is in sight. We’re acquiring nearer to the epic finale, which we realized will air on Could 4, “Star Wars” Day.

Centered on a number of hints in the episode, the future finale will deliver us to two finale factors. It will provide us to the Battle of Coruscant, which kicks off “Revenge of the Sith.” and the finale of Maul and his at any time-altering storyline. A remaining struggle among Maul and Ahsoka is coming. And we’re certain to see it.

There is no doubt “Clone Wars” has been a tiny slow this season. We’ve found a huge emphasis on Ahsoka’s tale, which dragged at points. But now the motion is in this article. The lightsaber fights, the real battles and the final moments of clarity and catharsis are on the horizon.

There’s still a very long road to go right before we arrive at our summary, even though. Several threads need to have to be tied up. We have to have to learn what transpires to Maul, how Obi-Wan and Anakin strike the Struggle of Coruscant, how Palpatine receives captured and what happens to Ahsoka right before she appears down the road in “Star Wars Rebels.” There is a great deal of threads to adhere to. But we are pretty much there, and it is time to see them all engage in out.

This may perhaps be the ultimate “Star Wars” motion we get for a little little bit. There is not any new material scheduled right up until tumble 2020 with the 2nd season of “The Mandalorian.” But there’s no doubt that it’ll complete the tale of the “Clone Wars” with anything we need to have to comprehend it.

And based mostly on this last episode, “Clone Wars” is setting up an epic conclusion we will not before long neglect.