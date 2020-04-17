Star Wars Rebels VA Taylor Gray Addresses Sequel Series Rumors

Star Wars Rebels voice actor Taylor Grey, who performs Ezra Bridger, not too long ago dealt with rumors encompassing a Star Wars Rebels sequel series.

Star Wars Rebels Rumors

Rumors about a Star Wars Rebels sequel series popped up in January.

The rumor came from YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, who in depth that a sequel series focusing on Ahsoka Tano and Sabine Wren was in improvement.

Host Noah Outlaw said, “What we’ve read is that the Star Wars Rebels sequel present is in growth. It is going to be animated. It is established for 2020. This 12 months.”

Pursuing this rumor a individual a single surfaced on Reddit that mentioned the sequence would essentially emphasis on Ezra Bridger and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Not only did it element it would concentration on Ezra and Thrawn, but it went it to details together with the collection following a war among Thrawn’s Chiss Ascendancy and an alien race identified as the Grysk.

That rumor also detailed that the historical race recognized as the Rakata would also make an overall look. Nonetheless, it would be the sole survivor of the as soon as galaxy spanning Rakata Empire who functions as a mentor to Ezra.

In February, Kessel Operate Transmissions’ Noah Outlaw noted the series would get there in Oct 2020.

The Clone Wars: Season 7 in February.

The Mandalorian: Year 2 in October.

Star Wars Rebels sequel series in November.

It’s gonna be a very good year!

— Noah Outlaw (@OutlawNoah) February 4, 2020

Ezra Bridger Voice Actor Taylor Grey Addresses Rumors

Now, Ezra Bridger voice actor Taylor Grey tackled those rumors. In an job interview with Instagram person Bespin Bulletin, Gray was questioned if followers would discover the fate of Bridger.

He responded, “I hope there are opportunities to see much more of Ezra and the extent of his Jedi capabilities. He evolved into these types of a dynamic character, elaborate with quite a few concentrations and we watched him expand. I adore to listen to how lots of people connected with his journey.”

Bespin Bulletin then questioned if Grey experienced a comment with regards to the rumors of a Star Wars Rebels sequel sequence. He responded, “I in all probability cannot say anything. I really don’t want it to appear like I’m hiding nearly anything, just never truly have just about anything to add on that.”

He ongoing, “I have not heard something past the rumors on-line about a sequel.”

This is a typical reaction pertaining to rumors from actors. And if you bear in mind, Ewan McGregor did finally reveal he experienced been lying about returning to the part of Obi-Wan Kenobi for 4 yrs. So, he’s not technically ruling out the validity of the rumors.

Though he didn’t say just about anything about a sequel, he did go on to element what he thinks took place amongst Ezra and Thrawn adhering to the close of Star Wars Rebels.

“Personally, I believe Ezra had a plan that prolonged beyond their [Thrawn and the Purgill] departure. I assume after they had been out of harm’s way, he break up off from Thrawn and is working on himself as a Jedi,” Gray stated.

He continued, “I feel he understands the risk stage in opposition to the galaxy and is performing to turn into much more well balanced in the force, for Kanan, and, with Kanan’s coaching.”

Gray also indicated he would be up for actively playing Bridger in a reside-motion ability next the stories that Rosario Dawson will enjoy a live-action edition of Ahsoka Tano in The Mandalorian Season 2.

When particularly requested if he would engage in Bridger in dwell-motion, Grey responded, “I would hope so simply because Ezra is a characater that we have produced from the commencing.”

He continued, “Between Dave, the creating personnel, and myself, we have designed this character and brought him to lifetime as a result of certain reactions and emotions and dialogue which has established these a nuanced character. I come to feel so close to Ezra.”

Grey extra, “And my vocation in excess of the final ten years has only been stay action projects. I felt most out of my ease and comfort zone with animation. My coaching was targeted on reside motion and I would enjoy to benefit from physicality and place to evolve Ezra a move additional.”

Grey concluded the interview by thanking Star Wars admirers, “I just want to give a major many thanks to just about every one particular person who watched the exhibit and gave their time to the story and the people. So significantly of everybody was invested into the sequence and I come to feel like everyone from the crew, to the actors, to the supporters are a element of it.”

He concluded, “I have loved conference and speaking with so many people today at conventions and events. I sense so grateful to be a aspect of the Star Wars universe, the very best out there! Might the force be with you, generally.”

You can see the comprehensive interview from Bespin Bulletin under:

What do you make of Taylor Gray’s feedback pertaining to the Star Wars Rebels rumors?