Star Wars news: who actually made ‘The Rise of Skywalker’?

It is now a strange time for Star Wars fans. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed a chapter of the main series in a way that divided critics, and now the future of the franchise’s film side is a bit limbo. (Although, according to some, it could be Taika Waititi, which would be fun.) In the meantime, The Mandalorian is finished with Disney +, so there isn’t much Star Wars TV either. Does this mean that nothing is happening far away in the Milky Way? Well, not exactly. Read more.

Who was actually responsible for The Rise of Skywalker?

The source: All kinds of online leaks

Probability of accuracy: That is a very open question at the moment, to be honest.

The real thing: What happened to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Since the release of the film and the uneven reception, there have been some somewhat suspicious leaks about the struggles behind the scenes that made the film exactly what it is, including suggestions that JJ Abrams did not have complete control over the finished film, with the writer-director surprised by what he saw on screen during the premiere. That seems unlikely to say the least, but it strangely corresponds to an interview with a stuntman in the film who claims that a week before the premiere there was a completely different cut with a completely different ending that killed Rey but left Kylo Ren alive – and claims that Lucasfilm insisted on some of the more controversial elements of the film, including the kiss between Rey and Kylo. Strange and unlikely that may seem, it is somewhat confirmed by the fact that co-writer Chris Terrio said in interviews that Kathleen Kennedy and Lucasfilm had some specific ideas about what should be included in the final version. But that certainly does not mean that Lucasfilm and K.K. are fully responsible for everything fans hated about the film, right? That would just be … strange.

Release the Abrams Cut, maybe

The source: An online petition of, well, keep reading

Probability of accuracy: It is certainly accurate that the petition exists, even if what it asks for is probably not.

The real thing: For those who feel compelled to see the mythical, perhaps non-existent JJ ​​Cut / Abrams Cut or Rise or Skywalker – it’s just like the Snyder Cut or Justice League, but probably with less rain – don’t worry; you can make your voice heard with this new online petition. “In short, JJ Abrams had a much longer cut of the film and even recommended that it be split into two films at some point,” writes the person behind the petition, with the sensible name “Darth Sand the Irritating”. “While Disney … JJ promised more creative control over the story, they blinded him and made crucial scenes to please investors.” The source for this rumor? That would be a website with the URL “DisneyStarWarsIsDumb.wordpress.com. “Certainly. Sounds plausible. (Such as, OK. The website is real. The content and content of the petition are, to say the least, doubtful.) At the moment more than 5000 people have signed. Why should they not join their add ranks apart from the fact that this is clearly not going anywhere?

Colin Trevorrow’s plans for episode IX were actually pretty good

The source: An online leak and confirmation from the man who would know

Probability of accuracy: Shockingly it is apparently correct.