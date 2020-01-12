Star Wars Mark Hamill deletes Facebook and condemns Mark Zuckerberg

The power is not with Facebook.

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill announced on Twitter that he would delete his Facebook account in protest at CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s decision to allow political advertising, including lies and propaganda, on the website.

Hamill is the youngest of a number of high-profile individuals who condemn Zuckerberg’s actions – with a company like Sacha Baron Cohen who issued a statement in late November 2019 on regulating social media sites for the Washington Post.

“So disappointed that Mark Zuckerberg’s values ​​are more profitable than truthfulness that I decided to delete my Facebook account,” tweeted Hamill. “I know this is a big ‘Who cares?’ for the whole world, but I sleep better at night. #PatriotismOverProfits ”

(Hamill also included two emoji, which we’re pretty sure indicate that the US is more than money, but apparently used the flag for Malaysia by mistake. You win some, you lose some.)

Hamill then linked up with a New York Times article Friday that reported Zuckerberg’s decision to double Facebook’s stance on freedom of expression. The article specifically quotes a blog post by Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management on Facebook, which was also published on Friday.

“If there is no regulation, Facebook and other companies will have to draft their own guidelines,” Leathern writes. “We have relied on the principle that people should be able to hear from those who want to lead them, warts and everything, and that what they say should be questioned and discussed in public.”

Hamill’s Twitter followers responded positively, and many praised his decision to oppose Zuckerberg and Facebook. (In particular, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey banned all political advertising from the platform in October 2019.)

One user even compared Facebook to the Galactic Empire. And honestly? Lol.

Facebook has become an empire. Like the one you destroyed.

– Tapia wants a friend (@TapiaWant) January 12, 2020