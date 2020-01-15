Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Pre-Order bonuses unlocked for everyone with the latest update

Respawn Entertainment released the expected Star Wars title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in November 2019. It was a game that caught many fans’ interest as it was a narrative Star Wars title set after the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith and just over a decade before the events of Star Wars: Episode IV A New Hope. As a result, there were many players who pre-ordered the title and had access to certain bonuses with it.

After the game has been around for a few months, Respawn Entertainment has released a new update that offers bonuses for free. Everyone has the opportunity to enjoy the goods that were previously blocked for selected players, including the orange lightsaber. The bonuses also include skins for BD-1 and Mantis as well as two handles for the lightsaber.

This is not the only thing that comes from the latest update. As you can imagine, there are a couple of new additional updates to help optimize and play. According to the patch notes, the update fixes the photomode bug that leads to the explosion of missiles and optimizes the elevator shown in the last episode that temporarily disappears, which improves the collision with Ilum.

The full patch notes can be found here if you are interested in the various changes that have been made throughout the game. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms. If you haven’t tried the game yet, you can check out our thoughts on the title by uploading our Before You Buy episode below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_MyzXvkSyI [/ embed]

Source: Reddit