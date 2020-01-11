Loading...

It’s fair to say that the new Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker said goodbye to many beloved characters, from Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia and Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren to all of the other Skywalker saga characters that were still at the end of the film lived. seems to have said goodbye to the audience on the screen after years (sometimes decades).

An exit that had no such impact is controversial. A few days ago, it appeared that the original trilogy character Nien Nunb – an alien from the planet Sullust who co-piloted the return of the Jedi in 1983 as the Millennium Falcon – was killed in the final battle of Rise of Skywalker Life had come.

Rae Carson (who wrote the thriller for Rise of Skywalker) replied to a fan on Twitter and apparently confirmed what many fans had suspected – that Nien had finally met his creator in the Battle of Exegol and his ship had fiery confrontation at night.

Yes, I think it’s pretty clear from the movie (if I look at it closely), so I feel comfortable confirming it. Props for noticing!

“Yes, I think the film is pretty clear (if I look at it closely) so I can confirm that,” said Carson. “Thank you for noticing it!”

In battle, the armada of small ships is led into battle by the Tantive IV, the Corellian Corvette, which was flown by Leia and a rebel crew in the iconic opening scenes of the original 1977 Star Wars film. Nien Nunb, who moved out of the X-Wing and flew with The Force Awakens in 2015, is at the top.

However, like many other ships, the Tantive IV is deactivated by the emperor’s oversized flash of power, and at this point Carson suggests that Nien and his crew died. At that point, we would say RIP to a Star Wars legend – but suddenly the dead speak!

Well, the actor who played the character in all of his film appearances does it anyway. Mike Quinn, who first put the Sullustan prosthesis on Return of the Jedi, went to Facebook to debunk the rumors about Nien’s death. He found that reports of the destruction of Tantive IV were greatly exaggerated.

But wait…

Mr. Quinn thinks differently !!! pic.twitter.com/ry6Abqkjwf

“Yes, he survived,” he wrote. “You would have detonated the ship. You will see Tantive IV come ashore at the end of the festival. “

“If someone dies – do you see the ship explode, right?” He added in another comment.

“The Tantive IV did not explode, but lands over the trees when others are celebrating.

“The reason why he didn’t see him partying with the other guys is because it wasn’t filmed in the correct order (these scenes were only shot halfway through the shoot). The script has changed over time evolved and little things changed, so Nien officially survived. “

If it turns out he’s alive, we’ll all celebrate!

However, Quinn also admitted that Nien should only shine in the original version if these scenes were not used – so Carson was probably not exactly wrong, and since we can no longer see him on the screen there is nothing to say that death is not was invisible.

In the end, everything is a bit confusing and gives an insight into how divided Star Wars fans are right now. We can’t even agree which characters are still alive or not …

