Star Wars is dead, Gen-Xers. Get over

Loading...

(Image: ZDNet)

Author's Note: I wrote this editorial two years ago, in December 2017, shortly after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. After watching Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, my views on the franchise have not changed now that the Skywalker saga has come to an end.

Something had been eating me the last few days, and I couldn't point it out.

Was the stress related to work? The usual vacation discomfort? The endless horror of the daily news cycle?

And then I realized: Star Wars was bothering me. I left the last two Star Wars movies with a feeling of anger and disappointment that I had never felt before.

While I also had that feeling with The Force Awakens, I didn't leave the theater as completely and completely angry about the movie as I was with The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker.

I felt a disturbance in the Force as if millions of fans shouted in anger.

The first really cool franchise science fiction / fantasy property

Now that I have had time to digest my feelings and think analytically, I understand why I am angry. And I suspect that I know why many people in my social circle are also angry about it.

Star Wars occupies a high position in our popular culture. It is an exclusively American phenomenon, and its influence is found throughout the entertainment industry, particularly science fiction and fantasy.

It is the first truly excellent science fiction / fantasy franchised property and the first to generate a multi-million dollar industry in terms of commercialization and licensed products.

True, Star Trek came first with a television debut in 1966. However, it was not until after the appearance of Star Wars in 1977 that Star Trek, and the other great franchises that emerged later, such as the various superhero movies of Marvel and DC, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and youth series like The Hunger Games (and its numerous dystopian impersonators aimed at young adults) really gained importance.

Star Wars is also unique because it has lasted without restarting. It is a continuous and contiguous story with a vast canon of material, mostly prepared by a single creator, George Lucas, who borrowed themes from the 1930s movies, westerns and even samurai movies that he saw as a child and young man adult. to create his cultural masterpiece.

Star Trek also has a canon, but it is scattered. It is not so closely connected, it is inconsistent, and many more writers have influenced it with many repetitions to compensate so many people involved in the mix. It does not have a well-formed "myth" per se.

While the characters are important, the general vision and mission statement of that program is what has kept the franchise together. The change in Star Trek is accepted as the norm.

We can complain about it, but it is easy for us to move from one iteration to another, especially if the stories are excellent and the characters involve us. And it is television, so there is much more exhibition material to reflect.

Read also: Star Trek: Discovery continues the mission of futurism and the bold social comment | The Star Trek Viewer's Guide: Discovery | Pre-discovery: 14 series and unofficial Star Trek movies (Gallery)

When you mess with our family dynamic, it hurts

For those of us who grew up with the original Star Wars movie trilogy, that's our canon. That is our franchise. The actors in those original movies are our heroes. In some aspects, we think of these actors and the characters they interpret as part of our family.

The actors are old enough to be parental figures for many of us, original fans.

So when you mess with our family dynamic, it hurts.

We were children when we saw the original movies. I was eight years old when I saw the first movie at its premiere at the theater. Star Wars was largely a product of the 1970s, as is Generation X, and our memories of the film also blend with our childhood memories, no matter how pink.

In the last 20 years, Gen X has felt that he has received the short end of the stick. That society stopped giving us crap for us, even though we ended up doing a lot of heavy work.

Now, many of us approach or reach 50 years. We are in our first years of income, and some of us are becoming grandparents.

Our adult children now have to bring their children to watch Star Wars and buy them Star Wars toys.

Do you still feel uncomfortable, my Gen-Xers? I just started.

The second wave of Star Wars movies that emerged in the late 90s, the prequels, was an opportunity for us to share our enthusiasm for the original movies with our children, who were finally old enough to appreciate them.

We debate incessantly the order in which we saw them: first the prequels or first the originals? It was a fun exercise.

The original stories of the original characters built the myths and answered a series of questions that we had in the back of our minds for decades.

Maybe we did not agree on the cast, the character choices and the story that George Lucas created for those movies (Jar Jar!), But for the most part, we enjoyed them. It filled a backstory in which we were always interested and yet it still seemed familiar.

Read also: The best Star Wars toys and gadgets for your office

We can't be so naive

I think many of us, Gen-Xers, would agree with the prequels that end with Star Wars. At the end of the Return of the Jedi, the Empire was defeated. The Skywalker saga was over. With the prequels, we now understood the origins of Vader, the fall into disgrace, the final redemption.

That was all the closure we all needed, and we could imagine privately how the characters would live their lives in peace later. I didn't need more exposure.

But we can't be so naive. Disney bought Star Wars for $ 4 billion in 2012. It doesn't spend that kind of money on a franchise without expecting a massive return on investment.

Disney does nothing halfway when it comes to marketing and merchandising. As successful as it was, George Lucas was an amateur in this regard in comparison and was not going to take Star Wars to the next level. He finished with that, so he charged.

The original fans, the Gen-Xers, who are now reaching their fifth decade of life, are not going to spend large sums on new Star Wars games. Okay, maybe we have a couple of Tervis cups, iPhone cases, t-shirts, etc. Guilty of the charges.

But a lot of money will be made with millennials and their children. Generation X is a rounding error of potential sales compared to this demographic.

But you cannot introduce a new generation of buyers into an existing merchandise franchise without context. The Force Awakens fulfilled its purpose of presenting the new characters and the plot while linking them with the old ones.

To move forward, Disney had to tie up loose ends and began killing characters from the old story arc, so it can make the ATM move with the new merchandise.

For the mouse it has theme parks in Florida to build and action figures to draw millions of molds in China.

We have to say goodbye

Unfortunately, in real life, shortly after the release of the second movie in the new trilogy, we lost Carrie Fisher, so seeing the way her character was treated in The Last Jedi was much more painful and an insult to Injuries to many. of us.

I will not enter spoiler territory, but I think many of us, the Gen-Xers, are not happy with how it ends for Luke. It does not reflect well on the character, in my opinion, and does not give us a complete closure. And we will never reach a complete closure with Leia (author's note / spoiler: particularly even with the way it is treated in The Rise of Skywalker).

But, let's face it, the actors got along in years. You cannot have a transition to a new plot and new characters without including them in some way. So, we have to say goodbye.

It hurts because the original actors are over sixty years old or older (Harrison Ford, for example, is two years older than my father), and now we are the age at which our parents are touching their twilight years, so all this hits us Just in the sensations.

Millennials of Generation Y and Generation Z will never understand why we are so upset. They have no context.

Read also: Which is better Star Trek or Star Wars & # 39 ;? The | The Star Wars droids: Feel the dark side | 27 Star Wars articles that you can download and print in 3D right now

Let the past die

One of the main themes in The Last Jedi is to let things go. Kylo Ren raises this eventuality to Rey in his last confrontation, in the throne room of the flagship of the Supreme Leader Snoke.

He tells Rey, bluntly, in his characteristic emo style: "Let the past die. Kill him, if necessary."

This is not just a maxim for the characters in the movie. That is the only way Disney can attract a whole new generation of fans in the coming decades and capitalize on an investment of $ 4 billion.

For us, Gen-Xers, who filled the coffers of George Lucas for decades, Star Wars is dead. It's finished. Our fandom and our emotional investment are in the past. You can't go home again.

It is being canceled due to a commercial decision, one that can be argued to be rightly made due to how much money is at stake. We are being discarded.

Except, of course, by the time the holiday season arrives, and we have to buy Star Wars toys from our grandchildren, just as our own parents and grandparents did for us.

What do you think now that the Skywalker saga is complete? Talk and let me know.