Star Wars house has a lot of space

After chasing the evil emperor over the galaxies, it is good to assume that the Jedis and their friends appreciate breathing briefly. Rumors are that there is a house where they will relax and rejuvenate in the gated Hidden Hills community in Los Angeles.

Hidden Hills is known as a safe enclave rich in celebrities for those who want to keep the paparazzi at bay. Residents are used to rubbing elbows with famous people and would not watch the Star Wars crew twice if rumors are true.

The Craftsman-style house measures a generous 18,183 square meters, within three private acres and is perfect for both earth dwellers and space lovers, with its indoor-outdoor swimming pool with waterfall, slide and cave, and the spa and tennis court all nestled between mature landscaping .

A hint of visitors from distant galaxies is an observatory with a powerful rotating telescope on the hill at the back of the property.

The foyer of the house offers a glimpse of the two-storey ceiling in the formal living room and introduces visitors to all imaginable amenities for a graceful life and entertainment. It is environmentally friendly through the use of solar energy with a propane generator back-up and the site produces a wide variety of fruit and organic herbs.

The chef’s kitchen with its two large islands can prepare for a crowd or an intimate family meal. In addition to formal and family rooms, there is a fitness center, a wine room, a massage room, a heated indoor swimming pool, a 750-liter aquarium with tropical fish, a professional recording studio and a garage for six cars.

However, Luke, Hans, Leia, Chewbacca, C3PO, R2D2 and the rest of the crew are unlikely to be found in these rooms. Their universe is the 5,000 square meters. cellar.

There the Star Wars world comes alive with a stand-up bar, full-motion theater with a 19-ft. screen and rooms filled with a Star Wars prop and collectibles of several millions of dollars.

Find out if the rumors are true by owning this home – available to earthlings and galactic visitors – for US $ 26.5 million.

The listing agents are Arvin Haddad, Emil Hartoonian and Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Beverly Hills.

Go to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com for more stunning homes for sale