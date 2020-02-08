Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser: Everything we know so far

The Disney Park blog revealed new photos from the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser experience.
What is Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser?
- With the Galactic Starcrusier experience, Star Wars fans can stay in a Star Wars-themed hotel.
- The hotel offers an immersive two-day and two-night experience that gives you the feeling that you are living in the Star Wars universe.
- Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer of Walt Disney Imagineering: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a completely new kind of experience. You go live aboard a star cruiser … and you can wrap yourself in the bigger Star Wars story. “
What does “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” look like?
- Disney has released a new video showing aspects of the new hotel, with customers dining together, guests visiting with characters, and travelers interacting with the hotel.
What other details can you share?
Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser has revealed that there are launch pods, an atrium and a bridge where you can communicate with other guests and characters. The experience takes place on a fictional ship called the Halcyon.
As I wrote in December, the hotel also receives light sword training.
- Every window has a view of the space.
- There will be hidden locations on the ship.
- Choices you make on the ship influence your personal story.
When will Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser open?
The new experience will be opened in 2021.