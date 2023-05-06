Star Wars Day – Everything You Need to Know

With Star Wars Day having just rounded the corner once more, the celebrations have undeniably reinvigorated the passion many fans hold for this excellent series. However, when it comes to the origins of Star Wars Day, things become a little less clear – which is where we’re on hand to help.

Where Did Star Wars Day Begin?

Star Wars Day occurs annually on May fourth, and the reason for this particular date is pretty simple. Indeed, rather than being a date that’s particularly important in terms of the original release of the franchise, the date is chosen for the pun it holds. This ties into that synonymous saying that every Jedi and Star Wars fan knows: may the force be with you.

With this in mind, while the event wasn’t necessarily an official holiday at its inception, there’s no doubt that fans worldwide have latched onto the aptly chosen date to celebrate their favorite franchise. Lucasfilm itself was always reluctant to officially embrace it, although the brand did comment on how good it was to see fans sharing their passion. However, things changed more recently, with Disney’s acquisition of the franchise helping spur Star Wars Day to greater fame and recognition.

How Disney Has Influenced Star Wars Day Celebrations

Star Wars Day on May fourth was always an unofficial celebration for decades. However, Disney changed this when it acquired the franchise in 2012, officially recognizing the day. In turn, this has led to the popularity of Star Wars Day growing even more significant, with many people now appreciating the day for its unofficial connotations and the many events held worldwide.

In line with this, it’s perhaps unsurprising that Star Wars fans look forward to Star Wars Day every year, with Disney Parks embracing the hype with meet-and-greet events and brand-new merchandise being released on the day that’s unavailable at any other time of year. Modern Star Wars projects have even embraced the date, which has often begun releasing their new productions on this iconic day.

In short, from its origins as an unofficial celebration based on a pun, May Fourth has rapidly grown into an international event and one embraced by the Star Wars franchise. And while many fans will still be content with just staying at home and binge-watching as much of the series as they can on this particular day, for many, it’s also a time to really show off their Star Wars pride by getting in on all of the great new releases and announcements.

Looking Ahead

Star Wars Day 2023 had many notable highlights, with numerous iconic new products being released. From wall art to waffle makers and everything in between, it’s safe to say that fans were truly spoiled for choice this year, and looking ahead, it seems likely that the event will be just as much of a hit for 2024. Thus, as the excitement from this year’s celebrations begins to ease, fans worldwide will undoubtedly start looking ahead to see what we’ll have to look forward to next year.