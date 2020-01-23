“To hire.”

It was the simple command that Captain Jean-Luc Picard so often pronounced throughout the seven seasons of Star Trek: the next generation – the last word before the Enterprise spacecraft embarks on a new adventure. But engaging is also what so many recent television alarm clocks fail to do. They do not connect with the old hardware significantly, as much as they strive to recreate it exactly as it was. They manage the brand more than they tell stories – shameless offers to draw attention to an overcrowded TV landscape, no more.

same Star Trek: discovery, while a franchise extension rather than a revival, suffered from this problem when it debuted a few years ago as a brilliant lure for the new CBS All Access streaming service. Located a few years before the events of the original series (*), it had a solid cast and impressive production values, but seemed to have no reason to exist beyond the theory that Trekkies would subscribe to All Access for new content. The second season has improved a bit, mainly by introducing its own version of characters from the Sixties series, like Spock and Christopher Pike.

(*) This turned out to be an error resulting from the complicated development process of the show. Discovery was originally the idea for HannibalBryan Fuller, and reports suggest he wanted it to be a seasonal anthology series like Fargo and american horror story, each season takes place in a hiking era with a different cast. His bosses’ lack of interest in such an approach is one of the reasons why Fuller left the project early, but they retained the setting and the characters he had helped develop, which left Discovery failed at some point in the franchise timeline where the creative team is very limited by what they can do. The second season ended with the ship traveling into the future for good – not quite the original idea of ​​Fuller, but close enough.



Now come along Star Trek: Picard, which on paper relies even more on hiking nostalgia that Discovery never. As its title suggests, it brings back Sir Patrick Stewart in the role of Jean-Luc, now retired from Starfleet, 92 years old, living in the family vineyard in France. He is haunted by the dreams of his late, grand android operations officer with a heart, Commander Data (Brent Spiner), who is part of the new adventure that the series sends him. The first episodes are dotted with nods The next generation and many Star trek films (even one of Chris Pine’s films, which largely take place in an alternative timeline), and we are promised possible appearances by other familiar faces from the 80s and 90s.

But despite the cameos and the Easter eggs, Picard never feels like nostalgia for itself. The creative team – including novelist Michael Chabon, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman and Kirsten Beyer – Pulitzer Prize winner, clearly reflected on the idea of ​​an elderly Picard. What would he do? (*) How would it feel to be far from Starfleet? What could inspire him to go on another mission? There is a clear objective to revisit the character in this advanced age, and in the story in which he becomes entangled, which includes a young scientist (Isa Briones) having bad dreams, a robotics expert (Alison Pill) who knows a lot about Data, a bitter former Starfleet officer (Michelle Hurd) about the end of her career and that of Picard, and a mercenary ship captain (Santiago Cabrera) who helps answer the question: “And if Han Solo had a snippy and disapproving holographic twin? “

(*) “All good things”, the The next generation finale of the series, also has sequences where Picard is an old man in the vineyard. Picard recognizes certain keys ofof this episode but because Data was alive in his future and then killed in the Star Trek: Nemesis movie, the new show is not entirelyden at the end of the old.

Just as important, there is the head man. With all due respect to Shatner, Nimoy, Brooks, Auberjenois, Mulgrew, Bakula, and. al., Stewart is by far the best actor to be a Star trek ordinary. He did the first two terrible seasons of The next generation observable by its pure presence, and when the writing improved, its work took the series to another level. (Deep Space Nine is the most consistent modern hiking series but Stewart gave The next generation the highest ceiling.) He never treated this job like a paycheck, but he seems particularly motivated by the challenge of returning to this position at this time in his life and that of Picard. It was not Jean-Luc who went shoulder to shoulder with omnipotent beings, Klingons, Romulans and Borgs. He is a man without a ship, without a crew (apart from a pair of wonderfully devious Romulan servants, played by Orla Brady and Jamie McShane), aimless. He is emotionally shattered by the way his career ended, and although he finds some comfort in walking in the fields with his pit bull terrier (named, of course, number one), he seems to be trying to miss long until the story begins.

Picard is over a decade older than Stewart. Even if you take into account the state of medical technology of the 24th century, it is not a Picard who is likely to flex his biceps while he hangs on a cable in battle with Queen Borg. (When he orders his Earl Gray tea now, it’s decaffeinated.) Stewart has played frail old men before (including in Logan, to which Picard has more than a passing resemblance), so the physiognomy he brings to work is not surprising. But there’s something really exciting about the way we see Picard coming back to life as best he can as the plot unfolds.

Stewart is convincing enough to warrant a relatively quiet pace at first. There are many new characters to present, and new circumstances for Picard, the Federation and the Romulans. But it all sounds consistent and confident in a way that Discovery even in its good times never quite. (Besides, most of the previous spin-offs haven’t made their first seasons either.)

Stewart returning to the role would be reason enough to watch, but it’s a live show, rather than a collection of hits. When this old Picard actually says “Engage” in a scene, it’s not harassment at all, but something Star Trek: Picard and his big star won entirely. And it is a joy to see.

the Star Trek: Picard premiere is now available on CBS All Access. I saw the first three episodes.