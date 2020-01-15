'Star Trek: Picard': everything you need to see before the new CBS series

The crew of the Enterprise finds an injured Borg – individuals are called “drones” – and in spite of his enmity, they ensure that they are healthy again. While the Borg begins to regain his individuality, they take the name Hugh, Picard and his wise bartender Guinan (Whoopie Goldberg; yes, I know and she’s amazing) in discussion about the ethics of using Hugh to be a genocidal transfer the computer virus back to the aliens. They don’t do that, and Hugh joins the Borg again and eventually leads a rebel sucker (in later episodes). As episodes go, this is fine, but Hugh, played by Jonathan Del Arco, apparently also appears in Picard. So it’s him.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: “Inner Light”

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access

A mysterious probe appears and shoots Picard – pouw pouw! And then … it’s not Trek anymore. Picard wakes up on a distant planet, his own memories intact, and everyone around him recognizes him as someone else. In a typical episode of nearly six years in which a Stewart was in full bloom, Picard would find a computer, find out he was stuck in a simulation or a thought game, and break down. Nothing happens here. And Picard ultimately just lives his new life. For years. I’m not going to tell you anything else about this, except it makes you cry.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: “Chain of Command Part II”

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access

In Part I of this two-part party, Picard becomes involved with a number of secret military men who fight against aliens called the Cardassians. It doesn’t really matter what is what, except that he is captured. His mean interrogator is another British actor who had always been there, David Warner, and despite the funny forehead required, Warner brings the same courtly evil in the part he did with Jack the Ripper in Time After Time, Sark in Tron, and, well , Evil in Time Bandits. Warner and Stewart close their jaws on the landscape, and Picard’s will remains (almost) untamable.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: “Starship Mine”

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access

Hard on the Enterprise. Picard goes into action-movie action more often than you would expect for a thespian on the adult side of 50 – I’ve never really bought it to beat a Klingon in hand-to-hand battles, frankly. Here for science fiction reasons, Picard is alone on the ship while a crew of thieves attempt to steal a valuable and dangerous MacGuffin room, and he must rely on his guts, stunts, and knowledge of the ship to defeat them.

Star Trek: The Next Generation: “All Good Things”

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access

Is it cheating to recommend the serifinal? Eh, probably, but it’s a great Picard-centered two-piece that, thanks to time travel, links the series’ debut to a possible future. It is also a better two-hour Trek than most Trek films, Picard gets the drive to solve problems and the evolution of his relationship with his crew. And since it is where the universe ended with Jean-Luc, it is a satisfying bridge (sorry) to Picard.

Star Trek: First Contact

Where to stream: Amazon, YouTube

The Trek films have rarely had the spirit of the TV program – an interesting difference between the narrative demands of hundreds of hours of television versus, at the time, the stand-alone two hours of a movie. First Contact, however, comes as close as it does to other movies, but they repeat the entertaining relationship things but add hot action in space and make the Borg a credible threat to epic movies. Picard’s PTSD and guilt of “Family” are his motivation here, not entirely to his credit, and watching Stewart working out all that character work while raising a phaser gun is the fun part.

Star Trek: Voyager: “Relativity”

Where to stream: Netflix, Hulu, CBS All Access

