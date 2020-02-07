Star Trek Picard cast | Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner and new actors

Trekkies all over the world celebrate the return to one of the most beloved franchise characters – with Patrick Stewart back as Jean-Luc Picard in a brand new series, Star Trek: Picard.

And although the first season is still ongoing, we have received bits of information about some of the new characters that will appear in the show – as well as what old favorites Jean-Luc accompanied during his travels …

Patrick Stewart plays Jean-Luc Picard

CBS

Who is Picard? Picard, one of the most iconic scifi characters of all time, is the legendary captain of the USS Enterprise. He is a celebrated Starfleet officer, archaeologist and diplomat and has played a key role in many of the most important moments in galactic history. While we join him in this series, he is now enjoying his retirement.

What else has Patrick Stewart been to? Stewart is, of course, most famous for playing the role he will play in this series after he first appeared as the iconic Captain of Starship Enterprise from 1987-1994 and in a series of subsequent feature films.

He is also known for his various appearances as Professor Charles Xavier in the X-men franchise, his work with the Royal Shakespeare Company and for his turn as Ebenezer Scrooge in the 1999 Christmas A Christmas Carol.

Isa Briones plays Dahj

Who is Dahj? Dahj is a mysterious woman with super human skills who is looking for help from Picard – further information is still nearby, but she plays a central role in the series.

What else has Isa Briones been to? Although this is the largest role on the screen of Briones to date, she has done a handful of performances on film and TV in the past, including a role in American Crime Story. She also wrote music theater history when she became the youngest star to play a leading role in hit show Hamilton, and joined the tour cast to play the double role of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds.

Alison Pill plays Agnes Jurati

Who is Agnes Jurati? Jurati is a doctor and it is said that he shares a common goal with Picard.

What else has Alison Pill done? Pil broke through for the first time as a child actress,

Appeared in a series of projects in the late 1990s and early 2000s, before moving on to adult roles in films such as Milk and Scott Pilgrim vs the World. Other credits include films such as Midnight in Paris and Vice and TV shows, including The Newsroom and American Horror Story: Cult.

Santiago Cabrera plays Cristobal “Chris” Rios

Who is Chris? Chris is the captain of Picard’s ship, alongside an experienced thief and former Starfleet officer.

What else has Santiago Cabrera been to? Cabrera is probably best known for his roles as Issac Mendez in Heroes and Lancelot in Merlin. In recent years he has appeared in Transformers: The Last Knight and Big Little Lies.

Michelle Hurd plays Raffi Musiker

Who is Raffi Musiker? Musiker is Chris’s partner and is a former Starfleet intelligence officer who is currently struggling with substance abuse.

What else has Michelle Hurd been to? Hurd is known for her turn as Monique Jeffries in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. More recent TV appearances include Jessica Jones, Daredevil and Lethal Weapon.

Harry Treadaway plays Narek

Who is Narek A Romulan agent, Narek joins the Picard crew in an effort to investigate what his people are doing with former Borg drones.

What else has Harry Treadaway been to? Treadaway recently appeared in season three of The Crown, where he played Roddy Llewellyn. He is best known for playing lead roles in both Penny Dreadful and Mr. Mercedes.

Evan Evagora plays Elnor

Who is Elnor? Elnor is a fierce ally of Picard and is a Romanian refugee with expert skills in hand-to-hand combat.

What else has Evan Evagora been in? This will be the first major role for newcomer Evagora – while he will also appear in the Fantasy Island horror series later this year.

Jonathan Frakes plays William Riker

CBS

Who is Riker? An old character from The Next Generation, Riker was the first officer of the Enterprise and briefly the captain. Towards the end of Star Trek: Nemesis, he accepted command of the USS Titan. He is known as brave and confident – and sometimes a little arrogant.

What else has Jonathan Frakes done? In addition to the lead role in Star Trek, Frakes has also directed several films in the franchise – including First Contact and Insurrection – and has also accompanied the 2004 Thunderbirds film.

Brent Spiner plays data



CBS

Who is data? Another recurring character, Data, is an Android that previously served as Picard’s second officer on the Enterprise-D and Enterprise-E until his death in Star Trek: Nemesis.

What else has Brent Spiner done? In addition to his long-standing role as Data in The Next Generation and four feature films, Spiner is also known for playing the role of Dr. Brackish Okun plays in Independence Day and the sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, as well as many other roles in film, TV and theater.

Jeri Ryan plays Seven of Nine



CBS

Who is Seven or Nine? Regularly on Star Trek: Voyager, Seven or Nine is a former Borg drone that was freed from the collective.

What else has Jeri Ryan been to? Ryan was nominated four times for a Saturn Award in her first stint at Seven of Nine, won in 2001. Other roles include parts in the TV shows, Boston Public, Shark, Dark Skies, Body of Proof and Bosch.

Jonathan Del Arco plays Hugh



Who is Hugh? Another former Borg drone, Hugh, appeared in Next Generation episodes I, Borg and Descent, part II.

What else has Jonathan Del Arco done? Del Arco played a leading role in The Closer and Major Crimes, in which he is a medical researcher. Morales played while he also had guest roles on hows including 24, The Sopranos and Dollhouse.

Marina Sirtis plays Deanna Troi



Who is Deanna Troi? Deanna Troi, also returning from earlier iterations of Star Trek, is Picard’s former counselor for the Enterprise-D and Enterprise-E. She married Riker in Star Trek: Nemesis.

What else has Marina Sirtis done? Her work on Star Trek over the years remains her most remarkable role, but she has also appeared in various shows, including Grey’s Anatomy, NCIS and Titans.