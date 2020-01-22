The new Star Trek series Picard catches up with Patrick Stewart’s former Starfleet captain in his later years and acts as a direct continuation of Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Nemesis from 2002. But did you know that it is also a kind Is the sequel to the 2009 JJ Abrams Star Trek film?

“I don’t think we intended to link it to the film on purpose,” said Alex Kurtzman, Picard’s Executive Producer (and Star Trek screenwriter from 2009) RadioTimes.com and other press.

“It was fun to be able to do that – when we made the film we couldn’t predict that it would be 12 years later – but it’s nice to be able to do that and to be able to create a continuity of Star Trek.”

However, this connection is somewhat confusing as the recent film Star Treks plays with different historical events and versions of characters in a completely new reality. Known as the “Kelvin Timeline” (as opposed to the original “Prime” timeline), this separate continuity exists thanks to some time travel harassment that occurs in the first Abrams film.

You see, in the 2009 Star Trek film we are informed about the destruction of Romulus (home to the warlike alien Romulans) in the normal Star Trek universe, with the entire planet burned if a star becomes a supernova.

The original series Spock (Leonard Nimoy) tries to save the planet, but fails and only manages to create a black hole that eliminates the supernova and both its ship and a Romulan mining ship (led by Eric Banas Nero) transported into the past and shattered the rest of the film into the new “Kelvin” timeline (so called because Nero destroys the USS Kelvin when his ship appears in the past and changes history). You can see some more details in the clip below if you need to jog in your memory.

“(Picard is) on the prime timeline, we are not on the Kelvin timeline, but the interesting thing about this film was that it was one element of the film that was on the prime timeline,” Kurtzman said.

“Because it was the supernova and the jump from Spock that created the Kelvin timeline.”

In other words, all events after this supernova in the new Star Trek films take place parallel to the prime timeline – but the Romulan supernova still occurred in the main universe. And in Picard, it was an attempt to save the Romulus people from this disaster that ultimately changed Jean-Luc’s life forever, so we’re not going to go into too much detail here.

“It wasn’t so important to include it in the film, because the film offered us a wonderful focus and happened to synchronize with Picard’s timeline,” said Kurtzman.

“Looking at how Picard’s life would have changed in a surprising way, the idea that the supernova completely redirected his life course became a really wonderful fountain to draw from.”

So there you have it – a perfectly twisted piece of canon that connects this new series with some of the most famous Star Trek stories of recent times without ruining the years of continuity. You have to admire this particular Picard maneuver.

Picard will air on Amazon Prime Video UK starting Friday, January 24th