Kidd didn't need a lot of convincing, as his 198-centimeter frame and ability to play both forward and small forward make him the ideal replacement for United, who still risks don't come back Prather this season.

To make matters easier, jazz star Joe Ingles swears by Kidd as a great person and a teammate while trainer Dean Vickerman worked with Kidd in the overseas exhibition camp for imports which is held annually at the NBA Summer League.

All this jazz: Stanton Kidd. Credit: Getty Images

"I haven't had Christmas at home since my first year in Belgium [in 2015]," said Kidd.

"I was lucky to go home because we were down [without playing] for a while.

"[This month] We were trying to find out where I wanted to go. Europe has always been a way because I have had a long career there but I have never played in Australia but I have always wanted to play here. "

There is a rich history of the NBL in the signatures at the end of December, because historically, several great teams have pressed the button of great signatures such as Bryce Cotton, Donte Smith, Julius Hodge and Josh Boone.

Kidd arrived on Monday and trained with his teammates before their clash with the Cairns Taipans at Melbourne Arena the day after Christmas in what is scheduled for an outdoor game, weather permitting.

Cairns has won six of its last eight games and has already beaten Melbourne twice this season.

Kidd is excited about this new experience and could be the first player in the NBL to make his debut under the stars. Boone made its debut in Melbourne under a closed roof in 2016.

Kidd said playing in the NBA had given him all the motivation he needed as he was desperate to win a second shot there where he could play meaningful minutes.

"It's every kid's dream to make it to the NBA," said Kidd.

"Having a foot in the door was great, but in this world we always want more and wanted to play. I was fortunate enough to participate in trials, the only times I participated in games were late when we won or lost.

"You have to go there and find someone who will believe in you and give you an opportunity. Jazz has allowed me to come in and be part of the team. The next step for me is to find another team, show them my worth, play and show them, I'm a guy who can stick. "

Since he will not be home for Christmas, Kidd plans to make his stay in Melbourne an unforgettable one and to help his team win the title.

"These guys have been playing with each other for a few months so my job is to fit in, do what they want me to do: play hard, play games, shoot and compete" said Kidd.

"I look forward to participating in the competition, ending this season with, I hope, a championship."

Roy Ward is a sports writer for The Age.

