RALEIGH – A new day, a new joke on the Internet. This time, people are trying to fool you and believe that something unique about Earth’s gravity allows the brooms to stand on their own two feet.

Gravity is not a spell from the magical world of Harry Potter. It is a constant, measurable force, first published by Issac Newton in 1687.

Still, some people online have tried to convince others that there is something special about Earth’s gravity right now that is allowing brooms to stand on their own feet.

Okay, NASA said today was the only day that a broom could stand up on its own due to the attraction … I didn’t believe it at first, but OMG! 😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M0HCeemyGt

– mk (@mikaiylaaaaa) February 10, 2020

The truth is, brooms are sentient beings that can stand and walk alone – no, wait, that’s not right. The truth is that brooms have a low center of gravity so they can balance on their bristles every day of the week.

This broom trick has been around for several years. It often appears at the beginning of spring, and people mistakenly claim that the equinox does something special about Earth’s gravity to make the broom trick work.

