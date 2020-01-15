Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Calgary Stampeders released American defender DaShaun Amos to allow him to pursue a chance in the National Football League.

Amos should become a free agent in February.

In 2019, its first full season in Canada, Amos received the West Division All Star recognition. The East Carolina University team had 17 defensive halfback starts and finished third in the CFL with five interceptions.

He returned one of the interceptions for a touchdown during the Rematch victory on the day of the stamps over the Edmonton Eskimos. Amos added 42 defensive duels, a special duel team and eight defeats.

In 19 regular season games spanning two seasons with Calgary, Amos had 52 defensive duels and five interceptions. Playing in the CFL gave Amos another shot to line up south of the border. The 25-year-old was in the New York Giants training camp as an unoccupied free agent in 2017, but was released before the start of regular time.

Amos has completed NFL training sessions with the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings, the Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers since the end of the CFL season.