The Calgary Stampeders have introduced their soccer team for the 2020 season, including the addition of four coaches with previous connections to the organization.

Marquay McDaniel, whose 10-year CFL career spanned six seasons at Stamps, is the new receiver trainer, while George Cortez returns for a fourth stint as a Calgary employee, this time as an offensive assistant and running backs trainer.

Dwayne Cameron, who worked as a regional scouting consultant for the stamps, becomes the linebacker trainer. Cameron will continue to work closely with the players’ human resources team to prepare the CFL draft.

Taylor Altilio, a Calgary native who graduated from the B.C. In 2019, the Lions Special Team Coordinator will return to the Stampeders as the Special Team Assistant.

In addition, Marc Mueller will oversee head coach Dave Dickenson’s quarterbacks after serving as the Stamps’ running backs coach for five seasons. As previously announced, offensive coach Pat DelMonaco has added the title of an offensive coordinator to his portfolio.

Coaches returning in the same role are Mark Kilam (special team coordinator and co-head coach), Brent Monson (defensive coordinator), Corey Mace (defensive coach) and Joshua Bell (defensive coach).

“Part of our success over the years has been the continuity of our coaching staff,” said Dickenson. “Although we’ve made some changes, I’m looking forward to recruiting four people I’ve worked with in George, Marquay, Dwayne and Taylor in the past. I’m also very grateful for the loyalty of the returning coaches. Focus as an employee we’re looking to improve in 2020. “

Cortez served as an offensive coach in Calgary from 1992-94 and returned to the stamps in 1997 as a defensive coach before becoming an offensive coordinator from 1998 to 2001. After three years at the University of California, Cortez was again the offensive coordinator in Calgary from 2007 to 2009.

Cortez also had positions with CFL coaches in Montreal (1984-1986), Ottawa (1990-1991), Hamilton (as head coach in 2012), Saskatchewan (2006, 2013-2014) and B.C. (2015). He was part of five Gray Cup championship teams – four with Calgary (1992, 1998, 2001 and 2008) and one with Saskatchewan (2013).

He was a two-season quarterback coach for the Buffalo Bills of the NFL (2010-2011) and was also a college assistant at Rice, Lamar, Southern Methodist and Cal.

McDaniel joins the stamps after working as an offensive assistant for the Montreal Alouettes in 2019. McDaniel was the recipient coach at McMaster University in 2018 and was also a guest coach at Stamps training camp in 2018.

McDaniel played a total of 10 seasons as a recipient in the CFL and had 562 career catches for 7,366 yards and 27 touchdowns. He joined the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2009 and was nominated for the Most Outstanding Rookie team. From 2009 to 2011, McDaniel played a total of 37 regular season games for the Ticats before signing on the stamps. He made his Calgary debut in 2012 and played a total of 93 games in the regular season and eleven competitions after the season with red and white.

McDaniel had two 1000-yard seasons for Calgary. In 2013 he was named CFL All Star. In 2014 he was a member of the Stamps Gray Cup master team. After the 2017 season, he retired and joined McMaster. McDaniel briefly returned to active duty during the 2018 season and dressed for four games with the Ticats.

Most recently, Cameron was the coordinator of the specialist teams at Wilfrid Laurier University, defensive back trainer and recruiting coordinator. During his first coaching stint with Wilfrid Laurier, he was part of a Vanier Cup master team in 2005. In 2010 and 2011 he was an assistant to the defenders / special teams at the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

Before joining the Lions in 2019, Altilio was the assistant to the Stampeders special teams in 2016 and the coordinator for strength and condition in 2017 and 2018. Altilio was hired as a special team coordinator at the University of Calgary in 2011. Altilio worked from 2011 to 2015 and also in 2017. As a former recipient who has played at both the University of Saskatchewan and the University of Calgary during his college career, he is an alumnus of Calgarys Dr. EP Scarlett High School.

The Stampeders also welcome a new member to the players’ human resources department – Russ Lande as a regional scouting advisor.

Lande is a former NFL boy scout who previously headed the college for the Alouettes. He was with the Alouettes from 2013 to 2018.

Returning members of the Football Operations Department include Director General John Hufnagel, Player Director Brendan Mahoney, Director of Scout Cole Hufnagel, Director of Football Operations Service Nick Bojda, and Director of Football Administration Molly Campbell.