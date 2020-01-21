Photo by Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com

The Calgary Stampeders have contracted American defender Mike Rose with a two-year contract for the 2021 season.

Rose was due to become a freelance agent on February 11th.

The 27-year-old Rose led all CFL interior lines in 2019 with 46 defensive duels. This sum included five duels for the loss and he also had five sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and when he started all 18 games for the stamps. He also started the Western semi-final.

“I paid my dues here in Calgary,” said Rose. “Now is the time to get some championships.”

The North Carolina product appeared on the stamps in 2017 and appeared in a game this year and 2018 before becoming a full-time starter last season.

“Mike took the opportunity he was given last season and became an important and reliable player on our defensive,” said Stampeders General Manager John Hufnagel. “Now that he has a full season of experience, I’m looking forward to seeing him further improve his level of play.”

In 20 career games for Calgary, Rose has 51 defensive duels, four duels for special teams, five sacks, forced fumbling and fumbling recovery. He had 121 tackles, 17 sacks and four forced games in 51 games in four seasons in the state of North Carolina.