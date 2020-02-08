Stampeders sign Calgary-born Canadian OL Sean McEwen

(Photo courtesy of the University of Calgary Dinos)

The Calgary Stampeders have signed the National Offensive Lineman and Calgary-born Sean McEwen for the 2021 season.

“I am very excited and grateful for the opportunity,” said McEwen. “The Stampeders are an organization that I’ve admired and respected for so long, and I’m so glad I got the chance to be part of it.”

McEwen, a graduate of Notre Dame High School and the University of Calgary, spent the first four seasons of his CFL career with the Toronto Argonauts and received three times the boat driver’s nomination for the “Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman” award.

McEwen was also twice Toronto’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian and was CFL All Star in 2017 and the East Division’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. He was responsible for all 72 regular season games in his Argos career and was a member of the Toronto Gray Cup championship team in 2017.

McEwen was ranked third by Toronto in 2015 after an outstanding career at the U of C. As a member of the Dinos, he was part of three Hardy Cup championship teams and was named Canada West’s all-star four times. McEwen was an All-Canadian team in 2014 and 2015 and an All-Canadian team in 2013. In 2011 he was the nominee for the Rookie of the Year.

“Sean is a long-lived player who has played at all-star level during his CFL career,” said Stampeder’s President and General Manager John Hufnagel. “We admired him when he was a member of Dinos, but unfortunately never had the opportunity to draw him because he was already taken when it was our turn.”