Stampeders Remarks: Mitchell recovering from shoulder procedure

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Ont. – Bo Levi Mitchell is recovering from a shoulder operation.

The quarterback from Calgary Stampeders had a cyst removed from his throwing shoulder last month and it is possible that he could miss the start of the training camp.

The stamps are optimistic that he will be available, but neither head coach Dave Dickenson nor president / GM John Hufnagel would fully commit to that.

“Bo had done a little bit of a shoulder procedure to try to determine what had been bothering him in the last couple of years,” said Hufnagel on Tuesday during the annual winter meetings of the CFL. “He went to doctors in L.A. Everything went very, very well and now he is ahead of his schedule. We hope for the best and that he can get some work done during the training camp, but it remains to be seen.”

Mitchell missed seven games with a torn chest muscle last season and had reduced a cyst during that period. He insisted late in the season that he felt healthier than ever in September or October, but it was ultimately decided that he would be best to undergo this most recent procedure at the start of the off season.

With the backup of the Stamps trade Nick Arbuckle to the Ottawa Redblacks last week, Mitchell will have to be available at the start of the 2020 season.

“I saw Bo, he actually looks pretty good,” said Dickenson. “There were things about his shoulder joint that we felt could be cleared. I am not going on board to say 100% yes or no (that he will be in the camp). I would expect that he would be there, but it is still January. However, he says he feels good. “

NOT EASY

On Twitter, everyone wanted the Stampeders to release Tre Roberson so that he could pursue NFL opportunities.

Everyone wants what is best for players, and everyone wanted Roberson to have the opportunity to pursue his dream and earn a lucrative salary from an NFL team.

Sometimes it was forgotten how difficult a decision was for the Stampeders. When the NFL window was actually canceled, President / GM John Hufnagel had to decide whether to give up a year of Roberson’s contract by releasing him. Given the time they had spent developing him into an all-star, that was not an easy decision.

Hufnagel finally decided to let Roberson go.

“I tried to wait as long as possible for a decision from all the different parties involved and I made a decision that I didn’t think that because of the age of Tre (27) this was a chance there would be the following year,” Hufnagel said . “He is so interested that I made a decision to let him go and try it out. I hope it was a very difficult decision and of course I cannot make that decision for everyone and I will probably upset some people in the future. “

Roberson was certainly not the only player hit by the NFL window that didn’t come out – Nate Holley is probably another example – and the Stampeders had to be aware of setting a precedent.

“I’m sure it wasn’t easy for Huf to make that call, sometimes you have to make decisions that aren’t popular if you think it’s right,” Dickenson said. “I had a bite with (Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson and GM Jeremy O’Day) and when a team does something, it has a ripple effect on the competition.

“Tre is a really solid player and he is one of those guys who is easy to root … I think he was willing to make Calgary his home, but when so many NFL teams come knocking, you want to take that chance. “

UNDISPUTED

The Stampeders are still trying to figure out what their selection will look like in 2020.

That means they have to make some difficult decisions, including whether they want to resign Canadian receiver Juwan Brescacin. The team may be in a position where they can start four US recipients, and with the rise of Canadian rookie Hergy Mayala, that may mean there is no starting point for Brescacin.

“I have had a few small discussions with the agent from (Brescacin) but now we are waiting to get closer to the free agency so that I can see what the market is for certain things and which direction you are heading?” Hufnagel said. “The thing about paying a Canadian recipient, he should be a starter, and that’s the catch point for me now. Will Juwan be our starter? If he’s our starter, it’s a no-brainer. If he’s not our starter, that’s a lot of money. “

Just to be clear, the Stampeders would like Brescacin back. He has a high-end potential and although he only played in four games last year due to injuries, he was able to prepare for an outbreak year.

They just have to make the numbers work.

“I want Bresc back,” said Dickenson. “The market is interesting for Canadian recipients, I am not sure what Lemar Durant paid, but Lemar had a very good year. There are many good Canadian receivers there and I think that has been a force of the CFL lately. I would like Bresc to be back and I would like him to remain active in negotiations. “

ANOTHER DECISION

The Stampeders also try to figure out their line of attack.

They have re-signed Ucambre Williams and have a good Canadian depth, but they have to make decisions about starting tackles Derek Dennis and Nila Kasitati.

Dennis is becoming more expensive, and that can be a factor.

“We are not negotiating yet, we wanted the younger boys to sign first and see how much the other boys cost,” said Hufnagel. “Derek is still in the picture, but Derek is becoming an item with a large ticket. He made that very clear and I must be prepared if we cannot reach that number. “

In other news, the Stampeders have signed again and will run back Ka’Deem Carey on Tuesday. It is quite possible that he will start the season as their number 1 option.

