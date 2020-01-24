Stampeders mourn the death of Dr. Norm Hill, hero of the Gray Cup from 1948

Norm Hill was at the end of one of the most famous plays in the history of the Gray Cup, but that piece was only a small part of his life story.

On Friday, the Calgary Stampeders announced that Hill had peacefully died in his sleep on January 18 at the age of 91.

Hill lived a remarkable life both before and after his football days. He then became a medical researcher and neurosurgeon.

But he also left a mark on Canadian football, especially with one catch while playing for the Calgary Stampeders in the 1948 Gray Cup.

Hill was with the stamps from ’48 to 1950 before joining the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for a three-year course and then returning to Calgary in ’54 for a previous season.

NORM HILL, THE GRAY HEAD “SLEEPER” OF THE FOOTBALL TEAM OF 1948 CALGARY STAMPEDERS. THEY WON THE HEAD.

In that play there was perhaps no more memorable play than the sleep play. After all, it is one of those moments in the history of the Gray Cup.

The game resulted in the first touchdown of that Gray Cup game between the Stamps and the Ottawa Rough Riders. Stamps QB Keith Spaith completed a pass to Woody Strode on one side of the field and Hill immediately flopped on the ground on the other side of the field.

The Rough Riders didn’t even know he was there and didn’t have time to respond when the next game started and Hill got up. With Hill left uncovered, Spaith delivered the ball straight into his hands for the touchdown.

The stamps would win the game 12-7 and secure their very first Gray Cup.

However, that famous piece was far from the only thing Hill accomplished in his career.

He graduated from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Manitoba in 5252 and entered a neurosurgical residence at the Mayo Clinic before returning to Winnipeg in 5858.

He would do pioneering work in neuroscience and was married to his wife, Bess, and they raised a family of five children.

daustin@postmedia.com

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9