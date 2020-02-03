Stampeders makes an offer for Canadian graduate from the University of Calgary, OL Sean McEwen

(Photo courtesy of the University of Calgary Dinos)

The first offer during the CFL’s new negotiation window was submitted.

John Hufnagel, General Manager of Calgary Stampeders, provided the relevant documents with an offer for the Canadian offensive lineman Sean McEwen. McEwen, 26, is from Calgary and studied at the University of Calgary. The six-foot-three, 297-pound product from Calgary’s Notre Dame High School played 40 games for the dinosaurs in its five-year Canada West career.

After playing at a high level and receiving the award from the U.S. first team All-Canadian, he was selected for the East-West Shrine Game 2016, the longest running college football all-star showcase in the U.S. – only the 12th dinosaur to do that.

McEwen was selected by the Toronto Argonauts in the first round, in third place during the 2015 CFL draft. This year he attended the New York Giants Rookie Mini Camp and returned to Calgary to qualify for Canadian college football last year.

On May 13, 2016, McEwen signed a three-year contract with the Argos. In his rookie CFL season, he played all 18 regular season games for boaters, started at 13 and was awarded the Argos Most Outstanding Rookie. McEwen has played in every regular season game during his four-year CFL career – a total of 72.

The CFL Allstar 2017 has established itself as the best young center in the Canadian game. He worked out for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 28, but there was no contract after that. McEwen will see a raise of the $ 150,000 he earned on the Double Blue game in 2019 – unless a hometown discount is given.