Stampeders free agency primer: “We have more action”

Expect the Calgary Stampeders to be more active than normal on the first day of the free office.

Just don’t expect them to chase a big American recipient. You should probably not expect them to go aggressively after a veteran quarterback to support Bo Levi Mitchell. Their attacking and defensive lines are also in good shape, and they expect Ka’Deem Carey to start walking back.

So, the stamps will try to get a defensive back or two.

Speaking to the media on Monday morning, Stampeder’s president / GM John Hufnagel agreed not to tell too much about his plans for when CFL free agency starts on Tuesday (10:00 AM), but he did offer some encouraging words for fans hoping the team makes a splash.

“I think we will have more action tomorrow than you would normally expect from our organization,” Hufnagel said.

The Stampeders are on their way to a free office in an interesting place. They’ve lost a few big boys, including their nominated 2020 for Most Outstanding Player, Reggie Begelton, and their nominated for Most Outstanding Defensive Player, Tre Roberson.

Both boys signed with NFL teams, just like the hugely underrated DaShaun Amos. When you combine their departure with the retirement of veteran DB Brandon Smith and punter Rob Maver, it is understandable that some fans feel that there has been a massive exodus this season.

With the exception of the defensive back group – where they again lost three starters – the Stampeders probably have a better idea of ​​what they will look like now than they did last year at the same time.

That doesn’t mean they don’t want to compete in the coming days, but their offensive line is basically set, their d-line is in good condition, they have two linebackers who played exceptionally well last year and seem comfortable with Carey as their novice and the receiving group that they have at their disposal.

Even in the defensive era, the Stampeders brought in a group of rookies last season who now have a year of experience in store and at least some of them seemed ready for action by the end of 2019. Lorenzo Jerome and Jamari Gilbert are at the top. list.

But still, that is an area where the stamps are expected to be active when the free agency starts.

“I feel comfortable with the depth, but we are investigating that position and hopefully we will have some success on Tuesday,” said Hufnagel.

Here is an introduction per position on what the stamps look like when a free office is opened, with the exception of punter. It is easier. Rob Maver retired and Hufnagel said the stamps look at all their options.

Calgary Stampeders QB, Bo Levi Mitchell reacts to a game against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the CFL semi-final in Calgary on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Darren Makowichuk / Postmedia

POSITION: quarterback

WHO IS SIGNED: Bo Levi Mitchell

WHO HAS GONE: Nick Arbuckle (against Ottawa)

WHO LEADS TO FREE AGENCY: Montell Cozart

ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Marcus McMaryion (state of Fresno)

WHO IS AVAILABLE: James Franklin, Jonathon Jennings, Antonio Pipkin, Logan Kilgore, Brandon Bridge

THE LOWDOWN: The stamps have Mitchell and nobody is going to challenge him for the work of the starter. However, they learned last year how important a backup is when Arbuckle was forced into action during seven games after Mitchell had shed a tear in his chest muscle. The stamps sent Arbuckle to Ottawa, where he is ready to take over the runway and hope to have Cozart signed as soon as possible, although Hufnagel has not ruled out the possibility of bringing someone else in. However, they are not going to break the bank, so anyone who hopes the stamps sign an established veteran will probably have to wait until Day 2 or 3 of the free office to see if they are willing to take a chance on someone who is not signed elsewhere. McMaryion must be seen as a project.

WHAT HUF SAID: “We hope that Montell signs again, but we are also looking at other options.”

Calgary Stampeders quarterback hands quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell to run Ka’Deem Carey back during CFL football against the Edmonton Eskimos in Calgary on Monday 2 September 2019. Al Charest / Postmedia

POSITION: Running back

WHO IS SIGNED: Ka’Deem Carey, Ante Milanovic-Liter, Asnell Robo

WHO IS LINKED FOR FREE AGENCY: Don Jackson, Terry Williams, Romar Morris

ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Roc Thomas (Jacksonville State), Russell Hansbrough, Missouri

WHO IS AVAILABLE: C.J. Gable, Jeremiah Johnson, Chris Rainey, Mossis Madu

THE LOWDOWN: Walking back was not necessarily a position of strength for the Stampeders last year. Injuries took their toll, while Morris, Carey and Jackson all saw their seasons getting shorter when they were injured. The stamps seemed reluctant to use Williams too much to run back, partly because he was their primary kick return. Carey was perhaps the most consistent of the bunch, ran 422 meters and scored two touchdowns, and he will be the leader in going to training camp. It’s a bit fragile, so there’s no doubt that the Stamps would like to have another option, although Milanovic-Liter is likely to get a good look. It is extremely unlikely that this is an area where they will spend real money on an established veteran.

WHAT HUF SAID: “I would think (Carey) is the leader. When he was on the field, he played very, very well. “

Calgary Stampeders Justin Lawrence during CFL football in Calgary on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Al Charest / Postmedia

POSITION: Offensive line

WHO IS SIGNED: Sean McEwen, Brad Erdos, Shane Bergman, Ryan Sceviour, Justin Lawrence, Nila Kasitati, Ucambre Williams, David Brown, Jaylan Guthrie, Leon Johnson, Zack Williams

WHO IS LINKED FOR FREE AGENCY: Derek Dennis

ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Jordan Morgan (Kutztown), DJ Coker (Rhodes College)

WHO IS AVAILABLE: Justin Renfrow, Thaddeus Coleman…

THE LOWDOWN: The Stampeders have already made the biggest addition they will probably make out of season when they signed the former Toronto Argonauts center Sean McEwen on Saturday. He is a proven commodity in the middle and, like a Canadian, allows the Stampeders to place three Canadians in the middle of their offensive line and have competing backups behind them. Ucambre Williams now goes to one of the tackle positions, while Nila Kasitati starts on the other. Expect Johnson to play a lot too; there are high expectations for the sophomore lineman. Losing Dennis is tough, as he is one of the best o-linemen in the entire CFL and has been a leader in Stampeders’ dressing room. However, this must still be a position of strength and does not expect large movements. With the signing of McEwen, their large company is out of the way.

WHAT HUF SAID: “(McEwen) was something we really went after. We wanted to make sure we had enough bodies in the middle position, so with Sean and Justin Lawrence in the fold, we are very comfortable. “

Calgary Stampeders Kamar Jorden runs for a touchdown against the Montreal Alouettes during CFL football in Calgary on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Al Charest /

Post media

POSITION: Receiver

WHO IS SIGNED: Kamar Jorden, Eric Rogers, Markeith Ambles, Josh Huff, Hergy Mayala, Colton Hunchak, Richard Sindani, Michael Klukas, Aaron Peck, Andres Salgado

WHO HAS GONE: Reggie Begelton (Green Bay Packers)

WHO IS LINKED FOR FREE AGENCY: Juwan Brescacin

ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Dorren Miller (Carson-Newman), Aaren Vaughns (Utah State), Fred Trevillion (San Diego State), Shawn Bane (Northwest Missouri State)

WHO IS AVAILABLE: DaVaris Daniels

THE LOWDOWN: This was an area where it seemed possible that the stamps might want to spend some money and bring in a veteran to provide cover in case Kamar Jorden or Eric Rogers could not save the year. However, Hufnagel shot that on Monday and it looks like the stamps will roll with what they have while trying to find young talent. Begelton was a beast last year and will be missed, but both Mayala and Huff merged enormously in the second half of last year and fans should expect to continue their development towards elite receivers. The stamps here also have real Canadian depth, and although they want to bring Brescacin back, they may not be able to match the offers that rival teams put on the table.

WHAT HUF SAID: “I just had a discussion this morning with the agent from (Brescacin) and we are still going back and forth and I know there is interest from other teams with Juwan.” … “(Jorden) is doing very, very well. He was very confident after the (West semi-final). I’m sure he was a little nervous, but after the game his knee felt great.”

Calgary Stampeders defensive linemen Mike Rose, Derek Wiggan, Cordarro Law and Folarin Orimolade are hitting it in front of the camera during CFL training camp on Monday, May 20, 2019. Al Charest / Postmedia

Al Charest /

Al Charest / Postmedia

POSITION: Defense Line

WHO IS SIGNED: Cordarro Law, Folarin Orimolade, Mike Rose, Derek Wiggan, Vincent Desjardins, Da’Sean Downey

WHO HAS GONE: Junior Turner *, Anthony Johnson

WHO IS LINKED FOR FREE AGENCY: Chris Casher, Ivan McLennan, Ese Mrabure, Jabar Westerman

ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Mbi Tanyi (Maryland), DeShawn Williams (Clemson), Lenny Jones (Nevada), Keyon Richardson (Georgia), Stephen Banks (Savannah State)

WHO IS AVAILABLE: Dylan Wynn, Micah Johnson, Odell Willis

THE LOWDOWN: There are some big names on the market here and everyone knows how important a defensive line is in the CFL. But the starting group of the Stamps is now almost completely ready (Law, Rose, Wiggan and Orimolade). Casher was a legitimate force last season and will be missed, but Orimolade was in line to start most games at the defensive end before he sustained a seasonal injury in the preseason. However, he was on the sidelines every day in September and only 24 years old had all the potential in the world. The stamps may seem to bring someone else here, but it would be surprising if it was one of the big names. They are also open to bringing Turner back, but released him so that he could explore other options.

WHAT HUF SAID: “It was really Flo’s job for his injury last year. He has worked very hard, as you all know, in the season last year and this out of season to return to where he was. I keep my fingers crossed that he will come to the camp and have a healthy year. “

Nate Holley of the Calgary Stampeders runs onto the field during player introductions before she meets the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in CFL football on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Al Charest / Postmedia

POSITION: linebacker

WHO IS SIGNED: Nate Holley, Wynton McManis, Fraser Sopik, Riley Jones, Eric Mezzalira, Chase Middleton

WHO HAS GONE: Dexter McCoil (XFL), Dwayne Norman (Ottawa Redblacks)

WHO IS LINKED FOR FREE AGENCY: Cory Greenwood, Marcus Ball

ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Darnell Sankey (State of Sacramento), Darnell Williams (Auburn)



WHO IS AVAILABLE:



THE LOWDOWN: The Stampeders are in a strange position with Greenwood. He led the CFL in tackles last year until stingers kept him from the line-up until the West Division semi-final. He took the time to consider whether he wanted to keep playing and told the team that he was ready to go. But with the signing of McEwen, the Stamps are on the o-line with three Canadians and they don’t have to play Canadian – like Greenwood – at linebacker. With McManis and Holley forming a nice tandem in the last two months of the season, the stamps can probably feel fairly comfortable rolling with them as the starters in 2020. However, that does not necessarily make Greenwood superfluous, and Hufnagel showed an interest in keeping from him.

WHAT HUF SAID: “(Greenwood) wants to play. I had a chat with him at the office last week. He is feeling well. He still has a power problem, but still has a few months before the training camp starts … We still talk to Cory. “

Calgary Stampeders Raheem Wilson beats Shaquelle Evans of the Saskatchewan Roughriders during CFL football in Calgary on Friday, October 11, 2019. Al Charest / Postmedia

POSITION: Defensive back



WHO IS SIGNED: Jamar Wall, Royce Metchie, Raheem Wilson, Nick Statz, Jonathan Moxey, Dagogo Maxwell, Lorenzo Jerome, Jamari Gilbert, Robertson Daniel



WHO HAS GONE: Tre Roberson (Chicago Bears), DaShaun Amos (Green Bay Packers), Brandon Smith (retirement)



WHO IS LINKED FOR FREE AGENCY: Courtney Stephen



ROOKIE SUPPLEMENTS: Malcolm Thompson (Wilfrid Laurier), Isaiah Wharton (Rutgers), Javien Hamilton (Mississippi)

WHO IS AVAILABLE: Ciante Evans, Don Unamba, Burning Dozier

THE LOWDOWN: No field of the field has seen more change so far this season than the defensive backfield. Roberson and Amos were arguably the best in the CFL at their position last season and did not get surprisingly well-deserved NFL opportunities. Brandon Smith is, well, he is Brandon Smith. They are missed and this is an area where you can spend the stamps on Tuesday. Evans is an obvious candidate. They were interested in bringing him back last year before he signed with the Als, and placing him in the corner of the field would allow the stamps to move Wilson to the border, where he proved that he could play in Roberson’s absence last season. Don’t be surprised if guys like Gilbert and Jerome get big chances next year, but expect the Stamps to play a game with the best DBs available when the free agency is opened.

WHAT HUF SAID: “I feel comfortable with the depth, but we’re looking at that position and hopefully we’ll have some success on Tuesday,” … “Probably (Wilson starts at the border corner), but he’s so versatile. He can play all positions “