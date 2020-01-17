Stampeders call football staff for the 2020 season

Marquay McDaniel looks at the Calgary Stampeders who receive corps and he likes what he sees.

Two years after his retirement as a player, McDaniel returns to the Stampeders organization where he spent the last years of his career, this time as the coach of the team of recipients.

When he looks at the group of young men he is going to coach, he gets excited.

There is the first round 2018 pick Hergy Mayala, coming from an exciting rookie season. Josh Huff also did great things in the second half of his first season in the CFL.

Then there are veterans such as Eric Rogers, who is just as dangerous in the end zone as everyone in the CFL.

There is also Kamar Jorden, who hopes to be healthy after missing most of the past year and a half with a knee injury.

McDaniel looks at the group he is coaching and sees something special.

“The first thing is to see who’s back, that’s the most important thing, but what I like is that you have a mixture,” McDaniel said. “You have the older boys like KJ and Eric, but you also have the younger boys. Some boys had to plug last year, young Canadian receivers and then (Markeith) Ambles who also played for a few years.

“It’s a good mix, but I like that there are guys with gaming experience, and I think experience is the greatest in the CFL, especially at the position of the recipient.”

McDaniel was the most famous name on the list of new employees when the Stamps released their football staff for the 2020 season on Thursday morning.

It was an off-season around McMahon Stadium, and the 2020 employees will reflect that.

In addition to McDaniel, George Cortez returns to the Stampeders for his fourth stint with the organization, this time as an offensive assistant and a back-back coach – last year’s running back coach, Marc Mueller, will serve as a quarterback coach.

Dwayne Cameron, who has been a regional scouting consultant for the Stamps, will play the role of J.C. Sherritt take over as coach of linebackers, while Taylor Altilio will be assistant coach of special teams after serving as coordinator of special teams for the B.C. Leeuwen last season.

In December, the stamps announced that Pat DelMonaco would add the offensive coordinator title to his resume alongside his role as an offensive line coach.

McDaniel played with the Stamps between 2012 and ’18, won a Gray Cup in ’14 and became one of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell’s favorite goals.

After his retirement, he served as a receiver coach at McMaster University in 2019 and then joined the Montreal Alouettes staff and served as an offensive assistant last season.

