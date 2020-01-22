Stampeders again sign defensive tackle Mike Rose

Last season, the Calgary Stampeders saw two of their most dominant defensive linemen join other teams in a free agency.

This year they made sure that the same thing no longer happens.

On Tuesday, the Stampeders re-signed the defensive tackle Mike Rose for a two-year deal, meaning that they have now locked up three of their four regular starters – Cordarro Law and Derek Wiggan are the others – before 2020 before the free agency even goes started.

If continuity counts for something on the line of defense, the stamps will be in good shape on their way to a training camp.

“Last year we lost a lot of all-stars and I think last year was a (challenging) year because many people were injured,” Rose said. “We had a bit of myself, Wiggs and Law, we were kind of the core that had just been there for a while. Now we have our (Folarin Orimolade) back for another year. It can only go up from here. We go from the center of the pack to the first place. “

Rose had a breakout season in 2019 and closed the year with five pockets and 46 defensive tackles in his first year as a starter. With every other team in the CFL, Rose may have broken out earlier, but he was stuck behind Micah Johnson in 2017 and ’18. Johnson happened to be the most dominant defensive tackle in the entire competition, so there was no real opening for an unproven young player like Rose to get into the lineup on a consistent basis.

But when Johnson left for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last year, Rose’s chance was right and he took advantage of it.

That was sort of the story of the entire d-line. All-star defensive end Ja’Gared Davis also left for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in a free agency, so the Stamps continued with Folarin Orimolade, which sustained a season-dependent injury before the year even started.

Instead of Orimolade, Chris Casher stepped up and took over the work of the starter. Casher remains the only defending lineman who took consistent repetitions in 2019 that were not signed before 2020.

He may have been on the depth chart behind Orimolade next season, so the stamps should like where they are.

And while the group ended in 19 with only the fifth pocket, with 35, Rose believes it will make a big difference to be together for another year.

“You just know where people will be at a certain game,” Rose said. “It’s kind of instinct. I just know where the law will be at a certain game. He knows where I will be, so we can cover each other.”

With the signing of Rose, the management of Stampeders has taken another step towards bringing back the core of a young defense that made it possible to achieve the fourth lowest points in the CFL last year. While the defensive backs group will have some revenue, last year’s d-line and linebackers group will usually be back, although the future of Casher and Cory Greenwood remains up-in-the-air – although the return of Nate Holley means that the Stamps are in good condition at linebacker, even if Greenwood does not return.

daustin@postmedia.com

www.twitter.com/DannyAustin_9