Stampede kills 40 at funeral of Iranian general killed in US drone strike

Loading...

Tehran, Iran – A stampede on Tuesday during a funeral procession for a great Iranian general killed in an American air strike last week killed 40 people and injured 213 others, two Iranian semi-official news agencies reported .

The hustle and bustle took place in Kerman, the hometown of Revolutionary Guard general Qassem Soleimani, as the procession began, news agencies Fars and ISNA said, quoting Pirhossein Koulivand, chief of Iranian emergency medical services .

There was no information on what had triggered the stampede. The first videos posted online showed people lying lifeless on a road and others screaming and trying to help them. Soleimani’s funeral was later delayed, but no new schedule has been given.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the stampede, some of our compatriots were injured and some were killed during the funeral processions,” he said earlier. By delaying the burial of Soleimani, authorities have expressed concern over the massive crowd that has gathered, the semi-official ISNA news agency said.

A procession in Tehran on Monday drew more than a million people to the Iranian capital, clogging both the main arteries and the side streets of Tehran.

In this photo published by the official website of the Office of the Iranian Supreme Guide, mourners attend a funeral ceremony for Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and his comrades, who were killed in Iraq during an attack by American drones on Friday January 3, while The Azadi Tower (Freedom) is seen in the foreground, in Tehran, Iran, on Monday, January 6, 2020. The funeral of Soleimani drew a crowd which, according to the police, numbered in the millions in the Iranian capital , filling traffic lanes and streets as far as the eye can see. Office of the Iranian Supreme Guide via Associated Press

Soleimani’s death sparked calls across Iran to take revenge on America for a massacre that dramatically increased tensions across the Middle East. The U.S. government has warned ships of an unspecified threat from Iran across all waterways in the Middle East, critical routes for global energy supplies. Meanwhile, the U.S. Air Force launched an exercise with 52 fighter jets in Utah, just days after President Donald Trump threatened to hit 52 sites in Iran.

Early Tuesday, Iranian Revolutionary Guard chief threatened to “set fire to” US-backed locations following the murder of a prominent Iranian general in an American air strike last week, prompting cries of the crowd of supporters of “Death in Israel!” Hossein Salami made the commitment in front of a crowd of thousands gathered in a central square in Kerman in front of a coffin bearing the remains of Soleimani.

The outpouring of grief was an unprecedented honor for a man considered by the Iranians to be a national hero for his work as head of the Quds Expeditionary Force. The United States accuses him of the murder of American troops in Iraq and accused him of plotting new attacks just before his death on Friday in a drone strike near Baghdad airport. Soleimani also led forces in Syria, supporting President Bashar Assad in a long war, and he was also the spokesperson for Iranian proxies in countries like Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen.

His assassination has already prompted Tehran to abandon the remaining limits of its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers when his successor and others vow revenge. In Baghdad, parliament called for the expulsion of all US troops from Iraqi soil, which analysts fear will allow ISIS militants to return.

Speaking to Kerman, Salami praised the exploits of Soleimani, describing him as essential to support Palestinian groups, Houthi rebels in Yemen and Shiite militias in Iraq and Syria. As a martyr, Soleimani posed an even greater threat to the enemies of Iran, said Salami.

“We will take revenge. We will set fire where they want, ”said Salami, shouting“ Death to Israel! “

Israel is Iran’s long-standing regional enemy.

According to a report released on Tuesday by the semi-official Tasnim news agency, Iran has developed 13 sets of revenge plans for the murder of Soleimani. The report quoted Ali Shamkhani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, as saying that even the weakest among them would be a “historic nightmare” for the United States. He refused to give details,

“If the American troops do not leave our area voluntarily and standing, we will do something to transport their bodies horizontally,” said Shamkhani.

The U.S. Maritime Administration warned ships in the Middle East on Tuesday, citing growing threats after the U.S. killed Soleimani. “The Iranian response to this action, if any, is unknown, but there remains the possibility of Iranian action against US maritime interests in the region,” he said.

Oil tankers were the target of mine attacks last year, the United States charged Iran. Tehran has denied being responsible, although it seized oil tankers around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which 20% of the world’s crude oil flows.

The U.S. Navy 5th Fleet based in Bahrain said it would work with shippers in the region to minimize any possible threats.

5th Fleet “has and will continue to provide advice to the merchant navy, as appropriate, on recommended security measures in light of increased tensions and threats in the region,” said 5th Fleet spokesperson. , Cmdr. Joshua Frey told the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Iranian General Alireza Tabgsiri, head of the Guard navy, issued his own warning.

“Our message to the enemies is to leave the region,” said Tabgsiri, according to ISNA. The Guard regularly has tense encounters with the U.S. Navy in the Persian Gulf.

The Iranian parliament, meanwhile, has passed an urgent bill declaring command of the US military to the Pentagon and those who act on its behalf in the murder of Soleimani as “terrorists,” or face Iranian sanctions. The measure appears to be an attempt to reflect a decision by Trump in April to declare the Revolutionary Guards a “terrorist organization”.

The US Department of Defense used the designation of the Guard as a terrorist organization in the United States to support the strike that killed Soleimani. The Iranian parliament’s decision, taken through a special procedure to expedite the bill, comes as officials across the country threaten to retaliate for the murder of Soleimani.

The vote also saw lawmakers approve funding for the Quds Force with an additional € 200 million, or about $ 224 million.

Also on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the United States has refused to issue him a visa to travel to New York for upcoming meetings at the United Nations. The United States, as the host of the United Nations headquarters, is expected to allow foreign representatives to attend such meetings.

“It is because they fear that someone will go there and tell the American people the truth,” said Zarif. “But they are wrong. The world is not limited to New York. You can also talk to the Americans in Tehran and we will. ”

The United States Department of State did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Solemani will finally be buried between the graves of Enayatollah Talebizadeh and Mohammad Hossein Yousef Elahi, two former comrades of the Guard. The two died in Operation Dawn 8 in the Iranian war of the 1980s with Iraq in which Soleimani also participated, a 1986 amphibious assault that cut Iraq from the Persian Gulf and led to the end of the bloody war that killed 1 million people.

___

Gambrell reported in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.