Stamford Apple Store to be replaced by SoNo Collection location in February

Loading...

Apple has announced the closure of its retail store in Stamford, Connecticut, to facilitate the move to a new space at Norwalk’s SoNo Collection shopping center. The new store is scheduled to open on February 15 at 10:00 am Easels were placed this week in Stamford to alert customers.

Meeting room fixtures

Last December, Apple announced that a new Norwalk store was on the way, displaying signage on a covered facade inside the SoNo collection. Apple was a rumored principal tenant in the new mall long before it officially opened in October 2019. No opening date was given during the holiday season.

Although not announced until this week, retail observers were widely expected to release the classic Apple store at Stamford Town Center in favor of the new location. The nearly 14-year-old comfortable store is one of a declining number of tenants at the Stamford shopping center, which has experienced traffic loss in recent years. The latest casualty this week was the loss of the fashion brand H&M.

Apple Stamford has remained virtually unchanged since before the launch of the original iPhone in 2007.

Moving to a more attractive mall is not unknown to Apple. The company regularly aligns store closings with new openings to provide continuous employment for members of the retail team and uninterrupted service to customers. The same strategy will be applied on a larger scale this spring, when the oldest Apple Store in Italy closes to make way for a flagship location in the heart of Rome.

Apple’s space at The SoNo Collection is located on the main level of the Nordstrom wing, between Aerie and Lillian August. Like all contemporary Apple Stores, the new location will showcase the Today at Apple-first design, including a video wall and forum. If you are attending the inauguration, we would love to see and share your photos.

Follow our retail guide for in-depth coverage of the latest news from the Apple Store.

Main image courtesy of Sam Henri Gold. Thanks for the tip, Michael!

FTC: We use self generating income affiliate links. More.

See 9to5Mac on YouTube for more information on Apple:

[integrated] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8DPylPCW7RQ [/ integrated]