The Euro-rivals of Celtic have refused the claim that they tried to sign Patryk Klimala in this window before Celtic made the Danish side redundant.

The two clubs will compete against each other in February with a place in the final 16 of the Europa League for the taking, but it seems that the talk starts very early.

The Copenhagen boss Stale Solbakken has taken the unusual position of knocking out Celtic player Patry Klimala after allegedly Copenhagen allegedly tried to seize the lead for the Scottish champion.

This is all a bit small, but Solbakken clearly felt that the news that Celtic, their Euro-rivals, had been staring them at a player could be considered harmful.

Solbakken told RecordSport: “We were linked and apparently had negotiations with a striker that I had never heard of.

“We are not in a financial position where we can still afford to spend money.

“It was reported that we were outbid, but we were not part of a bid for him.”

There were reports that we were trying to buy Patryk Klimala.

“Normally we don’t comment on this, but in this case FCK did not bid for either club, the player or his agent.”

Klimala said last week that the Danish side was for him, but when he heard about the Celtic interest going low:

“It is true that there was a bid from Copenhagen on the table.” Klimala told RecordSport.

“But as soon as Celtic came in with their offer, I didn’t consider any of the other clubs. I am now looking forward to play against Copenhagen in Europe.”

Celtic reached their Europa League group last year and will now try to get as far as possible into the competition. Copenhagen is a serious threat and the bhoys who act as favorites always make this Celtic fan uncomfortable!

Hopefully the Celtic team is in full swing by the time the game is over.