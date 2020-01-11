Stainless steel is cool, but how about a rusty car?

I’m not a big fan of “patina”. The word I mean, not the faded and corroded look of an old car. It’s somewhere between the name of a bad teen pop star and a rejected pharmaceutical brand. It also appears to be used only by people who are so persistent that the patina of their car is natural, so you can be sure that this is not the case. “It has a patina, but I didn’t sand it or something, I just thought it was.” It’s a built-in dishonesty, like real estate agents saying “cozy” or “potential”.

However, it often looks good. My original plan with my Honda S600 was to heat up the underbody and then restore the exterior, but after I finished the first part, I remembered how much I hated the body. I also loved the run-down look, so I left it. The problem is that the rust doesn’t stop rusting and I don’t want to remove it because it’s somehow worse.

This made me think: Why are there no weathered steel cars? Weathered steel is a type of steel that stops rusting as soon as a surface rust layer forms. Stainless steel does a similar thing; It contains chromium, which oxidizes and forms a thin candy bowl made of chromium oxide, which protects the steel underneath. Stainless steel does not look like rust, but like steel. Weathering steel looks like rust. It is used on shipping containers for durability and building and art for aesthetics. Why not drive a car?

Weathering steel takes time to rust, but can be accelerated. I think it would be cool to let it rust naturally. Cars in some states would look rusty quickly, while others would take a long time to rust. Where and how it is parked would affect how the car looks after a few years, and over time, they would all have their own personality.

Weather-resistant steels have some disadvantages. The alloys are not suitable for the formability that is required for punching out bodies. Some applications have also failed to stop rust. The former Omni Coliseum in Atlanta has never stopped rusting. The US steel tower in Pittsburg was built from weather-resistant steel, and while it held up well, the initial weathering discolored the walkways around the building.

So it’s not perfect. But maybe it is worth considering if you build a vehicle with mostly flat screens and sell it to obsessive fans who forgive a few rust stains in the driveway.