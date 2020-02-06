Stagnant water stinks the fault for Rideau Station?

Transit staff told Wednesday members and transit commissioners that the Rideau Transit Group believes that water in the tunnel near Rideau Station is probably the cause.

Stagnant water can cause the smell at Rideau Station, according to the transit authorities.

LRT customers have noticed a foul odor at the deepest station of the Confederation Line in recent weeks.

Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury, whose department includes Rideau Station, shared the concerns of customers with transit management.

Transit staff told Wednesday councilors and transit commissioners that the Rideau Transit Group believes that water entering the tunnel near the station is probably the cause.

RTG can inject grout into the tunnel walls to prevent water infiltration, but the city says there are no concerns about the structural integrity of the tunnel.

An environmental consultancy assesses what can be done to suppress or eliminate the odor. According to the personnel, the air quality of the station is also monitored.

It is the second case of a smelly station on the LRT line of $ 2.1 billion.

There have also been complaints about a foul odor at Parliament Station. The city and RTG speculated that a leakage sewer caused the smell, but there is no definitive answer to the cause.

The public transport committee is expected to receive an update on the smelly stations on 19 February.

However, Fleury is not yet ready to ask questions about the scent at Rideau Station.

He has asked transit staff if they are working with Ottawa Public Health and other government agencies to check if the air quality is appropriate. He also wants to know what the plan is in case the injected mortar does not reduce the smell.

