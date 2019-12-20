Stages Controller Claw now available at Google Store

Loading...

Getting the Stadia Controller Claw has been a bit of a saga. Earlier this week it went on sale at Power Support before the manufacturer stopped taking new orders. It is now available in the Canadian Google Store.

This afternoon there were reports about the availability of Canada. Unlike the US Google Store which still & # 39; coming soon & # 39; says, there is a & # 39; Buy & # 39; button in the north. With $ 19.99 CAD, it is only a few cents more expensive than it is ($ 14.99 versus $ 15.20). Those in Canada have successfully placed orders.

The product is not yet available in the UK, while the US list first appeared on the day of the launch of Stages last month. Those who ordered via Power Support before new orders were stopped have already received the telephone clip.

A City for Google product, the Stadia team designed the original concept of having your phone right in front of you – versus above the controller. This ensures an ergonomic and balanced design. The claw attaches over the face of the controller with cut-outs for the Stadia button, USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Made from plastic, there is padding in the spring-loaded grip that holds your phone in place. It is designed for the Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, but the manufacturer notes how other phones will fit perfectly.

More about Google Stages:

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. Lake.

See 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YbkAZ8wbKJA (/ embed)