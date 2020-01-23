Stages app reveals balanced 1080p data usage, Pro badge

An update for Stages for Android and iOS was rolled out today with a number of minor adjustments. Most notable is ‘Pro’ badging for free subscription games, as well as Google which estimates how much data Stadia’s Balanced 1080p level uses.

After updating to 2.2.289534823 (versus 1.46.281644187 from early December), you will immediately notice that titles in the ‘Your games’ carousel have a red and white ‘Pro’ badge in the lower left corner.

This corresponds to the Chromecast TV interface, while such badging is not yet displayed on stadia.com. The tag also appears when you switch to the full grid or list view. This distinction will become more important when Stadia Base is launched and when the three-month trial period begins in mid-February.

Elsewhere, version 2.2 reveals that the “Balanced” 1080p gameplay setting in Stages uses up to 12.6 GB of data per hour. This is noted in an updated “Data Usage and Performance” setting with custom descriptions. The middle streaming layer places between 4K “Best visual quality” at 20 GB / hour and 720p “Limited data use” at 4.5 GB.

Those who have an unused Buddy Pass are greeted with a new animation that shakes the envelope icon when starting the app.

The last change is in the “Purchases and subscriptions” menu, with the “Cancel subscription” button of Stadia Pro now being “Cancel subscription”. There is now also a full page indicating how:

Your subscription will be canceled at the end of your billing period on February 19, 2020. Until then, you will have access to the features and benefits of your subscription.

