Stage performance for mobile in 2020, problem solving & # 39; friend cap & # 39;

Stages marked its one-year anniversary yesterday by summarizing all new developments. Google has released a Community Round-Up this afternoon to close the year and provide a number of new updates, including how the performance of Stages for mobile arrives in 2020.

After going live last night, Google officially presented prizes this morning for the web and Chromecast connected televisions. The Community Round-up reveals that Android and iOS mobile support for Stadia performance will come in 2020, while there is "more in store".

One of those things seems to be extra statistics on the full performance page. This includes "Totally Play Time" and game-specific statistics that are not currently displayed. In the case of Gylt, this can include Successful escapes, defeated monsters, and deaths.

Meanwhile, under a section & # 39; Known Issues & # 39; confirmed and addressed how the filter & # 39; last added & # 39; from the Stadia Store does not sort correctly. Fortunately, a solution is on its way.

When a user tries to sort a list of games by "Last Added", the games are not displayed in the order in which they were added to Stages.

Another problem that has surfaced in recent weeks is how some users have been warned that they are "hitting the friend cap" and cannot accept incoming requests. This is despite the fact that we can send friend requests to others. Google has a & # 39; solution & # 39 ;.

As for the community, some on the forum have earned a "Stadia Guide" rank / badge because they "go beyond useful and valuable contributions to the community."

Google ends with wishing "Merry Christmas" and not "expecting too much news until [they] all come back in January."

